Burritos in Bastrop
Bastrop restaurants that serve burritos
More about Roadhouse Bastrop
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Roadhouse Bastrop
2804 Highway 21 E, Bastrop
|Chicken Burrito
|$11.95
Grilled chicken with mixed cheese and black beans topped with pork green chili, chile con queso and Pico de Gallo. Served with chips and salsa.
|Steak Burrito
|$11.95
Grilled steak with mixed cheese and black beans topped with pork green chili, chile con queso and Pico de Gallo. Served with chips and salsa.