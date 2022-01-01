Chicken sandwiches in Bastrop

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

BBQ • GRILL • STEAKS

Longhorn Barbecue

2820 TX-21, Bastrop

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
TO-GO Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.99
Pulled smoked chicken and turkey breast in a creamy dressing with fresh herbs, all on a soft potato roll with Longhorn pickles and pickled onions. Comes with choice of one side item and a sauce on the side.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Neighbor's Kitchen & Yard

601 Chestnut Street, Bastrop

Avg 4.2 (575 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
*NEW* Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
We start with oven roasted chicken breast, and mix it with pecans, dried cranberries, celery, sweet relish, mayonnaise and Dijon mustard. Served on ciabatta bread with red onion & spinach.
