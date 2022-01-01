Chicken sandwiches in Bastrop
Bastrop restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Longhorn Barbecue
BBQ • GRILL • STEAKS
Longhorn Barbecue
2820 TX-21, Bastrop
|TO-GO Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.99
Pulled smoked chicken and turkey breast in a creamy dressing with fresh herbs, all on a soft potato roll with Longhorn pickles and pickled onions. Comes with choice of one side item and a sauce on the side.
More about Neighbor's Kitchen & Yard
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Neighbor's Kitchen & Yard
601 Chestnut Street, Bastrop
|*NEW* Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
We start with oven roasted chicken breast, and mix it with pecans, dried cranberries, celery, sweet relish, mayonnaise and Dijon mustard. Served on ciabatta bread with red onion & spinach.