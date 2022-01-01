Chocolate cake in Bastrop

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Johnson’s Bakery - 715 Old Austin Hwy,Ste 300

715 Old Austin Hwy,Ste 300, Bastrop

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Dream Cake Slice$3.50
Chocolate cake filled with chocolate mousse and iced in chocolate buttercream
Chocolate Dream Cake - 8" round$40.00
Chocolate cake with chocolate mousse and chocolate buttercream. Decorated with chocolate buttercream dollops and chocolate sprinkles.
Mexican chocolate cake balls$1.89
Chocolate cake ball w/ a touch of cinnamon and cayenne dipped in chocolate
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Roadhouse Bastrop

2804 Highway 21 E, Bastrop

Avg 4 (437 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$3.95
Our chocolate sheet cake is so good you'll disown your grandma! She can't do it like we can, so who needs her! Served with rich creamy chocolate cream cheese icing, the rich flavors of our chocolate cake are heaven-sent.
