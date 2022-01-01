Chocolate cake in Bastrop
Johnson's Bakery - 715 Old Austin Hwy,Ste 300
Johnson’s Bakery - 715 Old Austin Hwy,Ste 300
715 Old Austin Hwy,Ste 300, Bastrop
|Chocolate Dream Cake Slice
|$3.50
Chocolate cake filled with chocolate mousse and iced in chocolate buttercream
|Chocolate Dream Cake - 8" round
|$40.00
Chocolate cake with chocolate mousse and chocolate buttercream. Decorated with chocolate buttercream dollops and chocolate sprinkles.
|Mexican chocolate cake balls
|$1.89
Chocolate cake ball w/ a touch of cinnamon and cayenne dipped in chocolate
Roadhouse Bastrop
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Roadhouse Bastrop
2804 Highway 21 E, Bastrop
|Chocolate Cake
|$3.95
Our chocolate sheet cake is so good you'll disown your grandma! She can't do it like we can, so who needs her! Served with rich creamy chocolate cream cheese icing, the rich flavors of our chocolate cake are heaven-sent.