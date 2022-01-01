Turkey clubs in Bastrop
Bastrop restaurants that serve turkey clubs
More about Longhorn Barbecue
BBQ • GRILL • STEAKS
Longhorn Barbecue
2820 TX-21, Bastrop
|TO-GO Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich
|$9.99
Smoky and juicy turkey breast slices on a potato roll with Longhorn pickles and pickled onions. Comes with choice of one side item. Served with your choice of sauce on the side.
More about Southside Market & BBQ
Southside Market & BBQ
534 TX-71, Bastrop
|Turkey Sandwich
|$5.25
Sliced all-natural Grade A boneless Turkey Breast. Available in two sizes. Served with BBQ sauce on the side.
|Turkey Sandwich Plate
|$5.25
Sliced all-natural Grade A boneless Turkey Breast served on a toasted bun with pickles & onions (optional). Plate includes 2 Sides of your choice.