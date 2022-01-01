Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Bastrop

Bastrop restaurants
Bastrop restaurants that serve turkey clubs

BBQ • GRILL • STEAKS

Longhorn Barbecue

2820 TX-21, Bastrop

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
TO-GO Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich$9.99
Smoky and juicy turkey breast slices on a potato roll with Longhorn pickles and pickled onions. Comes with choice of one side item. Served with your choice of sauce on the side.
More about Longhorn Barbecue
Southside Market & BBQ

534 TX-71, Bastrop

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Sandwich$5.25
Sliced all-natural Grade A boneless Turkey Breast. Available in two sizes. Served with BBQ sauce on the side.
Turkey Sandwich Plate$5.25
Sliced all-natural Grade A boneless Turkey Breast served on a toasted bun with pickles & onions (optional). Plate includes 2 Sides of your choice.
More about Southside Market & BBQ

