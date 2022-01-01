Go
We transformed an 1880‘s saloon into a modern tapas restaurant with a
vibrant, fun atmosphere reminiscent of Latin America.
Featuring Latin American delicious tapas (small plates) that originate from places such as Peru, Brazil, Spain, Colombia, Mexico, Cuba, Argentina, and Portugal,
we’re open 6 days per week for dinner service and weekend brunch.
Our Happy Hour runs from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm Tuesday-Friday with excellent food and drink specials.
Be sure to join us for $3 specialty margaritas during “Marga3ta”, every Tuesday-Friday from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm.
We also feature exotic, handcrafted cocktails and an extensive wine list.
On Sundays, select bottles of wine are 50% off. Brunch is served 11:00 am – 3:00 pm Saturdays and Sundays.
On Friday & Saturday nights, live Latin music is piped from our inside stage onto our 3,600 sq. ft. outdoor patio, one of the largest in downtown Houston.

Cubano to Share$11.00
Yuca Chips$5.00
Empanades de Carne$8.00
Batanga Mac & Cheese$6.00
908 Congress Ave

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
