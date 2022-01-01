Batavia restaurants you'll love
Batavia's top cuisines
Must-try Batavia restaurants
More about Gammon Coach House
Gammon Coach House
3 S Batavia Ave Batavia, IL 60510, Batavia
|Popular items
|Fried Cheese Curds
|$11.99
Served with Ranch or Marinara sauce
|Burger Special
|$6.00
|Quesadillas
|$11.99
More about The Sidecar - Supper Club & Beer Garden
SANDWICHES • GRILL
The Sidecar - Supper Club & Beer Garden
12 N River St, Batavia
|Popular items
|Bacon + Cheddar + Kraut Eggrolls
Hickory smoked back bacon, Wisconsin cheddar and saurkraut wrapped up and fried, served with Russian dressing
|State Champ
|$11.00
One or two 4oz patties with aged gouda, tomato + bacon jam, garlic aioli, arugula, pickled red onion, on Gnarly Knots pretzel bun.
|Pretzels & Beer Cheese
|$9.00
Gnarly Knots cheese topped pretzels (Winfield, IL), served with housemade tangy beer cheese
More about Tribella Grill
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Tribella Grill
1900 Mill St, Batavia
|Popular items
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$18.00
Tossed in a hearty meat sauce with Italian sausage and a touch of cream; topped with aged parmesan
|Calamari
|$13.00
Lightly floured; served with cocktail sauce & lemon
|Char Grilled Salmon
|$25.00
Topped with pecan butter; served over braised mixed greens with lemon oil and roasted potatoes
* Pecan Butter contains gluten and nuts
* Salmon can be prepared gluten free without the pecan butter
More about Oak + Swine
BRISKET • TACOS • SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Oak + Swine
107 E Wilson Street, Batavia
|Popular items
|O+S Burger
|$15.00
two 4oz patties, white American cheese, bacon, caramelized onions, house mustard & fried egg.
Served with French Fries
|Brisket Taco
|$7.00
Chopped Smoked Brisket, salsa verde, pickled red onion, cotija cheese, cilantro, lime on a 6" tortilla. (Sorry, we do not have corn tortillas)
This is a pretty big taco
|Smoked Wings
|$12.00
Smoked wings and flashed fried to order. Topped with one of our dry rubs or order plain and toss in our BBQ!
More about Pal Joey's Batavia
Pal Joey's Batavia
2030 Main Street, Batavia