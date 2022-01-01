Batavia restaurants you'll love

Batavia restaurants
Toast
  • Batavia

Batavia's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Sandwiches
Barbeque
Must-try Batavia restaurants

Gammon Coach House image

 

Gammon Coach House

3 S Batavia Ave Batavia, IL 60510, Batavia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Cheese Curds$11.99
Served with Ranch or Marinara sauce
Burger Special$6.00
Quesadillas$11.99
More about Gammon Coach House
The Sidecar - Supper Club & Beer Garden image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

The Sidecar - Supper Club & Beer Garden

12 N River St, Batavia

Avg 4.3 (381 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon + Cheddar + Kraut Eggrolls
Hickory smoked back bacon, Wisconsin cheddar and saurkraut wrapped up and fried, served with Russian dressing
State Champ$11.00
One or two 4oz patties with aged gouda, tomato + bacon jam, garlic aioli, arugula, pickled red onion, on Gnarly Knots pretzel bun.
Pretzels & Beer Cheese$9.00
Gnarly Knots cheese topped pretzels (Winfield, IL), served with housemade tangy beer cheese
More about The Sidecar - Supper Club & Beer Garden
Tribella Grill image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Tribella Grill

1900 Mill St, Batavia

Avg 4.3 (332 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Rigatoni Bolognese$18.00
Tossed in a hearty meat sauce with Italian sausage and a touch of cream; topped with aged parmesan
Calamari$13.00
Lightly floured; served with cocktail sauce & lemon
Char Grilled Salmon$25.00
Topped with pecan butter; served over braised mixed greens with lemon oil and roasted potatoes
* Pecan Butter contains gluten and nuts
* Salmon can be prepared gluten free without the pecan butter
More about Tribella Grill
Banner pic

BRISKET • TACOS • SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Oak + Swine

107 E Wilson Street, Batavia

Avg 4.3 (268 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
O+S Burger$15.00
two 4oz patties, white American cheese, bacon, caramelized onions, house mustard & fried egg.
Served with French Fries
Brisket Taco$7.00
Chopped Smoked Brisket, salsa verde, pickled red onion, cotija cheese, cilantro, lime on a 6" tortilla. (Sorry, we do not have corn tortillas)
This is a pretty big taco
Smoked Wings$12.00
Smoked wings and flashed fried to order. Topped with one of our dry rubs or order plain and toss in our BBQ!
More about Oak + Swine
Pal Joey's Batavia image

 

Pal Joey's Batavia

2030 Main Street, Batavia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Pal Joey's Batavia
