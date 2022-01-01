Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken tenders in
Batavia
/
Batavia
/
Chicken Tenders
Batavia restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Gammon Coach House
3 S Batavia Ave Batavia, IL 60510, Batavia
No reviews yet
Chicken Fingers
$6.99
Served with Fries
More about Gammon Coach House
SANDWICHES • GRILL
The Sidecar - Supper Club & Beer Garden
12 N River St, Batavia
Avg 4.3
(381 reviews)
Kid's Capn Chicken Tenders
$6.00
More about The Sidecar - Supper Club & Beer Garden
