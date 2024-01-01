Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Batavia

Batavia restaurants
Batavia restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Batavia -

1890 Mill St, Batavia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Corn Chips and Salsa$4.00
More about Batavia -
Taco Dale - Batavia - 842 N. Randall Road

842 N. Randall Road, Batavia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chips & Salsa$5.50
More about Taco Dale - Batavia - 842 N. Randall Road
