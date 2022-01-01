Batavia restaurants you'll love

Batavia restaurants
Toast
  • Batavia

Batavia's top cuisines

American
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Steakhouses
Must-try Batavia restaurants

Alex's Place image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Alex's Place

8322 Park Road, Batavia

Avg 4.1 (1328 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Two Meat Combo$17.99
Choose 2 meats, served with coleslaw and a side
Turkey Bacon Wrap$9.99
Sliced turkey breast with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and mayo
BBQ Half Chicken Dinner$12.99
Charcoal grilled half chicken
More about Alex's Place
Eli Fish Brewing Co. image

 

Eli Fish Brewing Co.

109 Main Street, Batavia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Pickles$9.00
Bacon Cheeseburger$14.00
Tennessee Honey Chicken$10.00
More about Eli Fish Brewing Co.
Old Eli Fish Acct image

 

Old Eli Fish Acct

109 Main St., Batavia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pierogi$10.00
Pierogi, pulled pork, & Balsamic BBQ
Mahi Salad$14.00
Blackened mahi mahi with pico de gallo, and tortilla chips over mixed greens with chipolte ranch
Pretzel Sticks$9.00
Traditional soft pretzel sticks served with our house beer cheese
More about Old Eli Fish Acct
Banner pic

 

Matty's Pizza

109 Main Street, Batavia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Matty's Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Settlers Family Restaurant

353 West Main Street, Batavia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Settlers Family Restaurant

Map

