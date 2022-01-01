Batavia restaurants you'll love
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Alex's Place
8322 Park Road, Batavia
|Popular items
|Two Meat Combo
|$17.99
Choose 2 meats, served with coleslaw and a side
|Turkey Bacon Wrap
|$9.99
Sliced turkey breast with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and mayo
|BBQ Half Chicken Dinner
|$12.99
Charcoal grilled half chicken
Eli Fish Brewing Co.
109 Main Street, Batavia
|Popular items
|Fried Pickles
|$9.00
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$14.00
|Tennessee Honey Chicken
|$10.00
Old Eli Fish Acct
109 Main St., Batavia
|Popular items
|Pierogi
|$10.00
Pierogi, pulled pork, & Balsamic BBQ
|Mahi Salad
|$14.00
Blackened mahi mahi with pico de gallo, and tortilla chips over mixed greens with chipolte ranch
|Pretzel Sticks
|$9.00
Traditional soft pretzel sticks served with our house beer cheese
Matty's Pizza
109 Main Street, Batavia
Settlers Family Restaurant
353 West Main Street, Batavia