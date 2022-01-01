Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cheese fries in
Batavia
/
Batavia
/
Cheese Fries
Batavia restaurants that serve cheese fries
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Alex's Place
8322 Park Road, Batavia
Avg 4.1
(1328 reviews)
Cheese Fries with Bacon
$3.99
More about Alex's Place
Eli Fish Brewing Co.
109 Main Street, Batavia
No reviews yet
Signature Side-Cheese Fries
$5.50
More about Eli Fish Brewing Co.
Browse other tasty dishes in Batavia
Chicken Wraps
Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken
Grilled Chicken Salad
French Fries
Tacos
Chicken Sandwiches
Cheeseburgers
More near Batavia to explore
East Aurora
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
East Amherst
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Lockport
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Depew
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Brockport
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Lancaster
No reviews yet
Getzville
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Medina
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Clarence
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(238 restaurants)
Olean
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Jamestown
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Auburn
No reviews yet
Warren
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(303 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(970 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(210 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(951 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(173 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(898 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston