Cheeseburgers in
Batavia
/
Batavia
/
Cheeseburgers
Batavia restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Alex's Place
8322 Park Road, Batavia
Avg 4.1
(1328 reviews)
Cheeseburger
$13.49
8oz. burger and American cheese
More about Alex's Place
Eli Fish Brewing Co.
109 Main Street, Batavia
No reviews yet
Kids Cheeseburger
$6.00
Cheeseburger
$12.00
Bacon Cheeseburger
$14.00
More about Eli Fish Brewing Co.
