Mahi mahi in
Batavia
/
Batavia
/
Mahi Mahi
Batavia restaurants that serve mahi mahi
Eli Fish Brewing Co.
109 Main Street, Batavia
No reviews yet
Mahi Salad
$16.00
Blackened Mahi Sandwich
$15.00
More about Eli Fish Brewing Co.
Old Eli Fish Acct
109 Main St., Batavia
No reviews yet
Mahi Salad
$14.00
Blackened mahi mahi with pico de gallo, and tortilla chips over mixed greens with chipolte ranch
More about Old Eli Fish Acct
