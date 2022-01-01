Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mushroom burgers in
Batavia
/
Batavia
/
Mushroom Burgers
Batavia restaurants that serve mushroom burgers
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Alex's Place
8322 Park Road, Batavia
Avg 4.1
(1328 reviews)
Mushroom Swiss Burger
$13.99
8oz. burger, mushrooms and Swiss
More about Alex's Place
Eli Fish Brewing Co.
109 Main Street, Batavia
No reviews yet
Mushroom Swiss Burger
$14.00
More about Eli Fish Brewing Co.
