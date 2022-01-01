Pies in Batavia

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Batavia restaurants that serve pies

Alex's Place image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Alex's Place

8322 Park Road, Batavia

Avg 4.1 (1328 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Boston Cream Pie$5.99
Pumpkin Cream Pie$5.50
Peanut Butter Pie$5.50
More about Alex's Place
Eli Fish Brewing Co. image

 

Eli Fish Brewing Co.

109 Main Street, Batavia

No reviews yet
Takeout
BILLS WIN LARGE PIE$8.25
More about Eli Fish Brewing Co.

