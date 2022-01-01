Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pies in
Batavia
/
Batavia
/
Pies
Batavia restaurants that serve pies
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Alex's Place
8322 Park Road, Batavia
Avg 4.1
(1328 reviews)
Boston Cream Pie
$5.99
Pumpkin Cream Pie
$5.50
Peanut Butter Pie
$5.50
More about Alex's Place
Eli Fish Brewing Co.
109 Main Street, Batavia
No reviews yet
BILLS WIN LARGE PIE
$8.25
More about Eli Fish Brewing Co.
