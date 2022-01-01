Batch Baked Goods
Come in and enjoy!
3693 13400 S • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3693 13400 S
Riverton UT
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Costa Vida - Riverton
Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.
SAFFRON CIRCLE
Our mission is to provide authentic, made-from-scratch Indian food using fresh ingredients and exotic flavors that will educate and excite the palate while surprising each guest with high quality, personal service steeped in a culture of warmth and hospitality.
Iceberg Drive Inn - Riverton
A Utah tradition since 1960! Serving the best burgers, fries, onion rings and of course our Famous Thick Shakes in over 50 flavors.
Blue Fish Sushi Bar
Come in and enjoy!