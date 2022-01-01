Go
Toast

Batch & Brine

Batch & Brine, a family-owned and operated world kitchen and craft cocktail bar, is inspired by treasured family recipes passed down through generations. The menu showcases burgers, sandwiches and shareable plates that bring world flavors to America’s traditionally favorite foods. The name Batch & Brine represents the preservation of the family’s culinary techniques, as well as their appreciation for small, sustainably produced local batch beers, wines and spirits.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

3602 Mt. Diablo Blvd. • $$

Avg 4.6 (5414 reviews)

Popular Items

Nashville Hot$11.00
Hot Fried Chicken, Coleslaw, Pickles and Ranch
Sushi$20.00
Ahi Tuna, Wasabi Aioli, Fried Rice Noodles, Radish Sprout, Cucumber, Avocado, ACME Roll
Naked Fries$6.00
Nashville Hot Chicken Chopped Salad$19.00
Chopped Leafy Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Black Beans, Roasted Corn Salsa, Avocado, White Cheddar, Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
Blue$18.00
Angus Chuck, Whipped Roquefort, Arugula, Fig Jam, Candied Bacon, Pretzel Roll
Kale Caesar$16.00
Parmesan, Toasted Breadcrumb
Kids Chicken Tenders$9.00
Fried Chicken$17.00
Brined Chicken Thigh, Calabrian Chile Aioli, Slaw, Pickles, Kaiser Roll
Regular$17.00
Angus Chuck, Aged Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Pickles, Spread, Acme Roll
Kids Burger$9.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3602 Mt. Diablo Blvd.

Lafayette CA

SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pyeong Chang Tofu House | SF2BAY

No reviews yet

You may have heard East Bay resident Samin Nosrat rave about East Bay’s Pyeong Chang’s in the New York Times Magazine …
”Pyeong Chang Tofu House, is a family-run spot in Oakland where I’ve been a regular since 2000. In the winter, it’s where I go when I want to be warmed by their sundubu-jigae (tofu soup), a spicy, silky soft tofu soup that arrives at the table at a rolling boil. In the summer, I go for bibim guk su — spicy, sweet, cold noodles — or bibimbap. And no matter which season, I start my meal with kimchijeon. (pancakes) Every time these golden kimchi pancakes arrive at the table, I greedily take the first piece before anyone else can.”

SusieCakes

No reviews yet

Our classic treats are made daily by in-house bakers, using the freshest & finest ingredients. Come visit us for delicious, sentimental sweets and a friendly, old-fashioned neighborhood experience.

Tutu's Cafe, Bar & Market

No reviews yet

We are an organic restaurant and market in Lafayette, California. We connect pure foods with affordable pricing.
Our menu is a reflection of our rich and varied ethnic influences. We offer American, European, Latin American, and Asian dishes, and we also feature a classic, all-day breakfast and brunch!.

Patxi's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston