Go
Toast

Batch Cookie Shop

Come in and enjoy!

1495 N Higley Ste 107

Avg 4.4 (119 reviews)

Popular Items

Biscoff© Cookie
Made with real Biscoff© butter and Biscoff© Cookies, then drizzled with white chocolate
Valentine’s Day Sugar Cookie
Batch’s signature Sugar Cookie- but all dressed up for Valentine’s Day!
Batch of Four Cookies$12.00
Key Lime White Chocolate Cookie
A huge buttery sugar cookie topped in key lime frosting and white chocolate chips
Sugar Cookie
Thick, buttery sugar cookie topped with rich buttercream frosting
Chocolate Chip Cookie
A thick, buttery cookie filled with oversized milk chocolate chips
Shamrock Sugar Cookie
Batch’s signature Sugar Cookie- but all dressed up for St. Patrick’s Day!
Snickerdoodle Cookie
Huge chewy cookie filled with swirls of cinnamon roll filling and surrounded by a slightly crunchy outer layer of cinnamon sugar
Raspberry White Chocolate Chip Cookie
This unique cookie is filled with sweet vanilla chips and a surprisingly fresh pop of raspberry flavor
Batch of Twelve Cookies$33.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering

Location

1495 N Higley Ste 107

Gilbert AZ

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Thai Chili 2 Go

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

Boca Taqueria

No reviews yet

Elevated Mexican Food, served at your neighborhood taco shop. Tacos for everyone!

Zappone's Italian Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston