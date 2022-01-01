Go
Batch Craft Beer & Kolaches

Brewpub and Bakery

3220 Manor Rd. • $

Avg 4.7 (126 reviews)

Popular Items

Veggie Sausage Cheese$4.00
Sausage Jalapeno Cheese$4.00
WAP$20.00
Wet Ass Pale w/ Galaxy and Enigma 8%
Fruit Sweet Cheese$3.85
Sausage Cheese$4.00
Pepperoni Pizza$4.00
Black Is Beautiful$24.00
Stout with chocolate and almonds. A world wide collab with @weatheredsoulsbrewing. Proceeds donated to @austinjusticecoalition. 10% ABV CONTAINS NUTS
Mathew Pecanaughey$22.00
Imperial Stout in collaboration with our friends @isllastreetbrewing with pecan, caramel and oak. Delightfully decadent 10% ABV
Nebulous Delusions$20.00
DDH Hazy IPA in collaboration with our friends @zilkerbeer featuring Galaxy. 7% ABV
Taraxacum$20.00
DDH hazy IPA Juicy and pillowy 7% ABV

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3220 Manor Rd.

Austin TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

