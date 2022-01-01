Go
BATCH is Niagara's newest adult watering hole! We are located at 7101 Porter Road on the bend across from the Jetport Lounge .We will feature 20 unique handcrafted beers & hip scratch menu items, Daily menu features....

7101-Porter Road

Avg 4.7 (24 reviews)

7101-Porter Road

Niagara Falls NY

Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday12:30 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday12:30 pm - 1:00 am
