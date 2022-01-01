Batch
BATCH is Niagara's newest adult watering hole! We are located at 7101 Porter Road on the bend across from the Jetport Lounge .We will feature 20 unique handcrafted beers & hip scratch menu items, Daily menu features....
7101-Porter Road
7101-Porter Road
Niagara Falls NY
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|12:30 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|12:30 pm - 1:00 am
