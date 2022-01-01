Go
Batch & Box

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

12843 El Camino Real #107

San Diego, CA 92130

Popular Items

One Dozen (12) Wrapping$6.00
Chocolate Lovers Box$20.00
For the chocolate lover! Two each of: The Classic, The Gentleman, and The Cocoa PB.
Diet Coke (20 oz)$2.00
Half Dozen (6) Wrapping$3.00
Grad Box$20.00
Six Sugar Cookies with black and gold sprinkles for the graduate!
Signature Cookie Box$20.00
Our six favorite flavors in one box! Includes one each of The Classic, The Wonder, The Cocoa PB, The Gentleman, The Lady, and The Doodle.
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

12843 El Camino Real #107, San Diego CA 92130

Directions

