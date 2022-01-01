Go
Toast

Batdorf & Bronson® Coffee Roasters Tasting Room

The first of its kind, the Olympia Tasting room was designed to offer an intimate behind-the-scenes look at roasting while also sampling our coffee. Have a coffee question? Stop by and ask. We have everything you need to be a home brewing expert!

200 Market St NE

Avg 4.7 (83 reviews)

Popular Items

Main St Cookie$4.00
Hot Chocolate
Milk or milk alternative + Monin dark chocolate sauce, whipped cream is optional free of charge
Espresso Macchiato$3.10
Traditional 3.5oz beverage
Cappuccino$3.55
Traditional 6oz. beverage
ChillyGoat White Mocha
Our signature blended mocha made with a cold brew coffee concentrate, milk or milk alternative and Monin white chocolate sauce.
Rootdown$4.35
A bottle of Americana Root Beer + a double espresso floated on top, 20oz only.
London Fog$2.60
Numi organic Early Grey tea + organic vanilla syrup + steamed milk or milk alternative
See full menu

Location

200 Market St NE

Olympia WA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dancing Goats®

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dockside Bistro and Wine Bar

No reviews yet

.Staging from the heart of the South Sound, Chef Laurie Nguyen’s menu focuses on the use of all of the great ingredients of the Pacific Northwest. Our menu can be referred to as a fusion of French, Asian and American cuisine. We offer various types of seafood as well as proteins, sourcing the best from the Pacific Northwest.

Charlie's on 4th

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Meconi's Subs

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston