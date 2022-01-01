Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Batesville

Batesville restaurants
Batesville restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

Mi Pueblito ll

3050 Harrison St, Batesville

Avg 4.2 (238 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito Kids$3.60
1 small Burrito, Served with mexican rice & refried
Burrito Mi Pueblito Lunch$7.25
Burrito stuffed with your choice of fajita chicken or beef cooked with bell pepper, onions and tomatoes covered with cheese sauce, topped with lettuce, sour cream & cheese, served with rice & beans
Burrito A La Carte$2.95
More about Mi Pueblito ll
Breakfast Burrito image

GRILL

Spah Grill

763 Batesville Blvd, Batesville

Avg 4.5 (377 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$6.75
2 Scrambled Eggs, cheese and your choice of bacon, sausage, ham or chorizo , served with hash brown
More about Spah Grill
Item pic

 

Mi Ranchito lll

5 Eagle Mountain Blvd, Batesville

Avg 4.4 (99 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
C#12 One Taco, One Beef Burrito, Mexican Rice and Refried Beans$7.50
V#4 One Bean Burrito, One Quesadilla & One Chalupa$6.25
Burrito Supreme DINNER$7.50
Burrito stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef or mixed, topped with your favorite sauce, plus lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo, on the side.... rice and beans
More about Mi Ranchito lll

