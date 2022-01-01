Burritos in Batesville
Batesville restaurants that serve burritos
Mi Pueblito ll
3050 Harrison St, Batesville
|Burrito Kids
|$3.60
1 small Burrito, Served with mexican rice & refried
|Burrito Mi Pueblito Lunch
|$7.25
Burrito stuffed with your choice of fajita chicken or beef cooked with bell pepper, onions and tomatoes covered with cheese sauce, topped with lettuce, sour cream & cheese, served with rice & beans
|Burrito A La Carte
|$2.95
GRILL
Spah Grill
763 Batesville Blvd, Batesville
|Breakfast Burrito
|$6.75
2 Scrambled Eggs, cheese and your choice of bacon, sausage, ham or chorizo , served with hash brown
Mi Ranchito lll
5 Eagle Mountain Blvd, Batesville
|C#12 One Taco, One Beef Burrito, Mexican Rice and Refried Beans
|$7.50
|V#4 One Bean Burrito, One Quesadilla & One Chalupa
|$6.25
|Burrito Supreme DINNER
|$7.50
Burrito stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef or mixed, topped with your favorite sauce, plus lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo, on the side.... rice and beans