Cheeseburgers in Batesville

Batesville restaurants
Batesville restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Spah Grill image

GRILL

Spah Grill

763 Batesville Blvd, Batesville

Avg 4.5 (377 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheeseburger Kids$4.25
More about Spah Grill
BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger image

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

3000 Jennings Lane, Batesville

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger$2.49
Angus covered with Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce, melted American cheese, smoked bacon and 2 onion rings. Served with lettuce and tomato. (1500 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

