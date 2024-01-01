Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chile relleno in Batesville

Batesville restaurants
Batesville restaurants that serve chile relleno

Mi Pueblito ll image

 

Mi Pueblito ll

3000 Jennings Lane, Batesville

Avg 4.2 (238 reviews)
Takeout
Chile Relleno a La Carte$2.75
More about Mi Pueblito ll
Item pic

 

Mi Ranchito III

5 Eagle Mountain Blvd, Batesville

Avg 4.4 (99 reviews)
Takeout
Chile Relleno A La Carta$3.75
a Mild Anaheim pepper stuffed with monterrey jack cheese, topped with your favorite sauce.
Chile Rellenos Dinner$8.95
2 Anaheim pepper stuffed with Monterrey Jack Cheese, topped with your favorite sauce, Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Poblano Chile Relleno Meal$9.99
1 Poblano pepper stuffed with our seasoned ground beef and monterrey jack cheese, topped with your favorite sauce, served with rice, beans and tortillas.
If you want it by itself, go to ALA CARTE section
More about Mi Ranchito III

