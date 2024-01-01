Chile relleno in Batesville
Batesville restaurants that serve chile relleno
More about Mi Ranchito III
Mi Ranchito III
5 Eagle Mountain Blvd, Batesville
|Chile Relleno A La Carta
|$3.75
a Mild Anaheim pepper stuffed with monterrey jack cheese, topped with your favorite sauce.
|Chile Rellenos Dinner
|$8.95
2 Anaheim pepper stuffed with Monterrey Jack Cheese, topped with your favorite sauce, Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
|Poblano Chile Relleno Meal
|$9.99
1 Poblano pepper stuffed with our seasoned ground beef and monterrey jack cheese, topped with your favorite sauce, served with rice, beans and tortillas.
If you want it by itself, go to ALA CARTE section