Chimichangas in Batesville
Batesville restaurants that serve chimichangas
More about Mi Pueblito ll
Mi Pueblito ll
3050 Harrison St, Batesville
|Chimichanga Ala Carte
|$3.25
|Chimichanga Shrimp
|$8.75
Stuffed flour tortilla with Shrimp, bell pepper, onions and tomatoes deep fried to a golden brown, topped with cheese sauce, served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans.
|Chimichanga DINNER
|$7.50
Stuffed flour tortilla with your choice of chopped beef or chicken deep fried to a golden brown, topped with cheese sauce, served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans.
More about Mi Ranchito lll
Mi Ranchito lll
5 Eagle Mountain Blvd, Batesville
|Chimichanga LUNCH
|$6.50
Stuffed flour tortilla with your choice of shredded chicken or chopped beef deep fried served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo
|Chimichanga A La Carta
|$3.25
Stuffed flour tortilla with your choice of chopped beef or shredded chicken deep fried to a Golden brown, topped with cheese sauce
|Chimichanga Dinner
Stuffed flour tortilla with your choice of chopped beef, ground beef, shredded chicken, beans, anything you want is deep fried to a golden brown, topped with cheese dip, served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.