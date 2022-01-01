Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Batesville

Go
Batesville restaurants
Toast

Batesville restaurants that serve chimichangas

Item pic

 

Mi Pueblito ll

3050 Harrison St, Batesville

Avg 4.2 (238 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chimichanga Ala Carte$3.25
Chimichanga Shrimp$8.75
Stuffed flour tortilla with Shrimp, bell pepper, onions and tomatoes deep fried to a golden brown, topped with cheese sauce, served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans.
Chimichanga DINNER$7.50
Stuffed flour tortilla with your choice of chopped beef or chicken deep fried to a golden brown, topped with cheese sauce, served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans.
More about Mi Pueblito ll
Chimichanga Dinner image

 

Mi Ranchito lll

5 Eagle Mountain Blvd, Batesville

Avg 4.4 (99 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chimichanga LUNCH$6.50
Stuffed flour tortilla with your choice of shredded chicken or chopped beef deep fried served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo
Chimichanga A La Carta$3.25
Stuffed flour tortilla with your choice of chopped beef or shredded chicken deep fried to a Golden brown, topped with cheese sauce
Chimichanga Dinner
Stuffed flour tortilla with your choice of chopped beef, ground beef, shredded chicken, beans, anything you want is deep fried to a golden brown, topped with cheese dip, served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
More about Mi Ranchito lll

Map

Map

