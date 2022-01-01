Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Batesville

Batesville restaurants
Batesville restaurants that serve enchiladas

Mi Pueblito ll

3050 Harrison St, Batesville

Avg 4.2 (238 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Three White Enchiladas$6.99
3 Enchiladas, 1 shredded chicken, 1 ground beef and 1 cheese covered with cheese dip. Served with rice OR beans
C#14 One Beef Tostada, Chicken Tamale And One Beef Enchilada$7.50
SPL#4 Two Enchiladas, Rice or Beans$6.75
Two enchiladas choice of chicken or steak fajita, served with rice OR beans.
Mi Ranchito lll

5 Eagle Mountain Blvd, Batesville

Avg 4.4 (99 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
C#2 Two Beef Enchiladas, Mexican Rice and Refried Beans$7.50
C#5 One Enchilada, One Tamale, Mexican Rice and Refried Beans$7.50
Enchilada Lunch$4.75
A soft corn tortilla with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken or cheese topped with red sauce served with rice and beans
