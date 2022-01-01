Enchiladas in Batesville
Mi Pueblito ll
3050 Harrison St, Batesville
|Three White Enchiladas
|$6.99
3 Enchiladas, 1 shredded chicken, 1 ground beef and 1 cheese covered with cheese dip. Served with rice OR beans
|C#14 One Beef Tostada, Chicken Tamale And One Beef Enchilada
|$7.50
|SPL#4 Two Enchiladas, Rice or Beans
|$6.75
Two enchiladas choice of chicken or steak fajita, served with rice OR beans.
Mi Ranchito lll
5 Eagle Mountain Blvd, Batesville
|C#2 Two Beef Enchiladas, Mexican Rice and Refried Beans
|$7.50
|C#5 One Enchilada, One Tamale, Mexican Rice and Refried Beans
|$7.50
|Enchilada Lunch
|$4.75
A soft corn tortilla with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken or cheese topped with red sauce served with rice and beans