Fajitas in Batesville
Batesville restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Mi Pueblito ll
Mi Pueblito ll
3050 Harrison St, Batesville
|Fajita Taco Salad
|$7.75
A crisp flour tortilla bowl is filled with beans, cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and your choice of chicken, beef or mixed fajita cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes.
|Fajitas Pueblito
|$10.25
Marined tender strips of beef, chicken or mixed served with bacon, mushrooms, sautéed onions, red bell pepper, tomatoes and topped with cheese.
It Doesn't come with side plate, if you want it you can order it from extra "salad of fajita" or side orders.
|Fajitas Lunch
|$7.99
We use our special recipe to cook tender strips of marinated chicken o beef steak, sautéed with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers, garnisheed with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas; served with rice and beans.
More about Mi Ranchito lll
Mi Ranchito lll
5 Eagle Mountain Blvd, Batesville
|Fajita beef ( 4 )
|$4.00
|Fajitas Mushrooms
|$10.25
Marinated tender strips of Beef, Chicken or mixed fajita, cooked with mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes, topped with melted shredded cheese.
Served with Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.
|Fajita Taco Salad
|$7.75
Flour Tortilla Bowl served with fajita chicken, faita beef or mix, cooked with bell pepper, onion and tomatoes, topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and guacamole, ask for the dry way if you dont like the soupy style