Fajitas in Batesville

Batesville restaurants
Batesville restaurants that serve fajitas

Fajita Taco Salad image

 

Mi Pueblito ll

3050 Harrison St, Batesville

Avg 4.2 (238 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajita Taco Salad$7.75
A crisp flour tortilla bowl is filled with beans, cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and your choice of chicken, beef or mixed fajita cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes.
Fajitas Pueblito$10.25
Marined tender strips of beef, chicken or mixed served with bacon, mushrooms, sautéed onions, red bell pepper, tomatoes and topped with cheese.
It Doesn't come with side plate, if you want it you can order it from extra "salad of fajita" or side orders.
Fajitas Lunch$7.99
We use our special recipe to cook tender strips of marinated chicken o beef steak, sautéed with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers, garnisheed with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and flour tortillas; served with rice and beans.
Item pic

 

Mi Ranchito lll

5 Eagle Mountain Blvd, Batesville

Avg 4.4 (99 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fajita beef ( 4 )$4.00
Fajitas Mushrooms$10.25
Marinated tender strips of Beef, Chicken or mixed fajita, cooked with mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes, topped with melted shredded cheese.
Served with Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Fajita Taco Salad$7.75
Flour Tortilla Bowl served with fajita chicken, faita beef or mix, cooked with bell pepper, onion and tomatoes, topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and guacamole, ask for the dry way if you dont like the soupy style
