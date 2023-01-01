Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pies in
Batesville
/
Batesville
/
Pies
Batesville restaurants that serve pies
Shug's Coffee
1959 Batesville Blvd, Batesville
No reviews yet
Fried Pie
$3.79
More about Shug's Coffee
GRILL
Spah Grill Batesville
763 Batesville Blvd, Batesville
Avg 4.5
(377 reviews)
Frito Pie
$5.99
Frito pie, topped with chili and salad
More about Spah Grill Batesville
