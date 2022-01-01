Quesadillas in Batesville
Batesville restaurants that serve quesadillas
Mi Pueblito ll
3050 Harrison St, Batesville
|Quesadilla w/Fajita Meat
|$7.50
A big flour torilla grilled and stuffed with cheese and your choice of steak or chiken strips fajita style and beans inside. with mexican rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
|Quesadilla Rellena
|$5.50
A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese and beans, chopped beef or chicken, served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$1.99
Plain Cheese Quesadilla on a flour tortilla
GRILL
Spah Grill
763 Batesville Blvd, Batesville
|Quesadilla Supreme
|$6.99
(Your choice of Cheese and Beef Fajita, Chicken Fajita, Sausage, Ham or Bacon, served with salad)
Mi Ranchito lll
5 Eagle Mountain Blvd, Batesville
|V#4 One Bean Burrito, One Quesadilla & One Chalupa
|$6.25
|Quesadilla Kids Meal
|$4.25
Quesadilla stuffed with beans, cheese and your choice of meat, Served with rice and beans or french fries
|Quesadilla Rellena de Fajita
|$7.50
Large Flour tortilla stuffed with BEANS, cheese, Fajita Chicken, Beef or mixed, Served with Rice, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole and Pico de gallo.