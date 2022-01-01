Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Batesville

Go
Batesville restaurants
Toast

Batesville restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

Mi Pueblito ll

3050 Harrison St, Batesville

Avg 4.2 (238 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla w/Fajita Meat$7.50
A big flour torilla grilled and stuffed with cheese and your choice of steak or chiken strips fajita style and beans inside. with mexican rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Quesadilla Rellena$5.50
A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese and beans, chopped beef or chicken, served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream
Cheese Quesadilla$1.99
Plain Cheese Quesadilla on a flour tortilla
More about Mi Pueblito ll
Quesadilla image

GRILL

Spah Grill

763 Batesville Blvd, Batesville

Avg 4.5 (377 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla Supreme$6.99
(Your choice of Cheese and Beef Fajita, Chicken Fajita, Sausage, Ham or Bacon, served with salad)
More about Spah Grill
Item pic

 

Mi Ranchito lll

5 Eagle Mountain Blvd, Batesville

Avg 4.4 (99 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
V#4 One Bean Burrito, One Quesadilla & One Chalupa$6.25
Quesadilla Kids Meal$4.25
Quesadilla stuffed with beans, cheese and your choice of meat, Served with rice and beans or french fries
Quesadilla Rellena de Fajita$7.50
Large Flour tortilla stuffed with BEANS, cheese, Fajita Chicken, Beef or mixed, Served with Rice, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Guacamole and Pico de gallo.
More about Mi Ranchito lll

Browse other tasty dishes in Batesville

Waffles

French Fries

Nachos

Cheesecake

Tostadas

Fajita Salad

Enchiladas

Burritos

Map

More near Batesville to explore

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Little Rock

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Conway

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Millington

No reviews yet

Southaven

Avg 2.8 (5 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

North Little Rock

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Little Rock

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (542 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston