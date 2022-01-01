Tacos in Batesville
Batesville restaurants that serve tacos
More about Mi Pueblito ll
Mi Pueblito ll
3050 Harrison St, Batesville
|Fajita Taco Salad
|$7.75
A crisp flour tortilla bowl is filled with beans, cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and your choice of chicken, beef or mixed fajita cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes.
|Tacos Carne Asada
|$8.50
Three soft flour tortillas stuffed with sliced steak, pico de gallo, beans and rice on the side
|Taco A La Carte
|$1.85
More about Mi Ranchito lll
Mi Ranchito lll
5 Eagle Mountain Blvd, Batesville
|Taco Salad
|$5.50
Flour Tortilla bowl served with ground beef, shredded chichen or mixed, topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and shredded cheese, ask to be dry if you dont like the soupy style so we separate the cheese dip and lettuce!
|C#12 One Taco, One Beef Burrito, Mexican Rice and Refried Beans
|$7.50
|Fajita Taco Salad
|$7.75
Flour Tortilla Bowl served with fajita chicken, faita beef or mix, cooked with bell pepper, onion and tomatoes, topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and guacamole, ask for the dry way if you dont like the soupy style