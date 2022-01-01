Tostadas in Batesville
Batesville restaurants that serve tostadas
Mi Pueblito ll
3050 Harrison St, Batesville
|Tostada A La Carte
|$2.99
|C#14 One Beef Tostada, Chicken Tamale And One Beef Enchilada
|$7.50
Mi Ranchito lll
5 Eagle Mountain Blvd, Batesville
|V#3 One Bean Burrito, One Cheese Enchilada, & One Bean Tostada
|$6.25
|Tostada Lunch
|$4.75
A flat, crispy tortilla covered with beef, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream and a slice tomato. Served with rice and beans.
|C#14 One Tostada, Tamale and One Enchilada
|$7.50