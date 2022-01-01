Tostadas in Batesville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mi Pueblito ll image

 

Mi Pueblito ll

3050 Harrison St, Batesville

Avg 4.2 (238 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tostada A La Carte$2.99
C#14 One Beef Tostada, Chicken Tamale And One Beef Enchilada$7.50
More about Mi Pueblito ll
Mi Ranchito lll image

 

Mi Ranchito lll

5 Eagle Mountain Blvd, Batesville

Avg 4.4 (99 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
V#3 One Bean Burrito, One Cheese Enchilada, & One Bean Tostada$6.25
Tostada Lunch$4.75
A flat, crispy tortilla covered with beef, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream and a slice tomato. Served with rice and beans.
C#14 One Tostada, Tamale and One Enchilada$7.50
More about Mi Ranchito lll

