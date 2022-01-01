Go
Bath Brewing Company

A cozy neighborhood pub in downtown Bath featuring delicious hand-crafted beers and modern pub fare. To place an order by phone, please call the number above.

141 Front Street • $$

Avg 4.2 (343 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
provolone, crispy onions, chiptole remoulade, hand-cut fries
Wings$9.00
choice of dry rub and dipping sauce, field greens, cucumber slices
Blackened Haddock$16.00
beer battered Maine haddock, hand-cut fries, lemon wedge, tartar sauce
Homemade Tortilla Chips$6.95
choice of dry rub and dipping sauce, field greens
Brewer's Burger$16.00
Popham Sunset$8.00
tequila, Campari, St. Germain,
fresh lime juice, orange, simple syrup
House Salad$8.00
mixed greens, toasted walnuts & pecans, crumbled feta, dried cranberries, balsamic vinaigrette
Kids Mac N Cheese$7.00
hand cut fries
Sliders$3.00
Swiss cheese, au jus, brioche roll
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

141 Front Street

Bath ME

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
