Bath restaurants you'll love

Must-try Bath restaurants

Bath Brewing Company image

FRENCH FRIES

Bath Brewing Company

141 Front Street, Bath

Avg 4.2 (343 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Popham Sunset$8.00
tequila, Campari, St. Germain,
fresh lime juice, orange, simple syrup
Wings$9.00
choice of dry rub and dipping sauce, field greens, cucumber slices
Blackened Haddock$16.00
beer battered Maine haddock, hand-cut fries, lemon wedge, tartar sauce
More about Bath Brewing Company
Long Reach Kitchen & Catering image

 

Long Reach Kitchen & Catering

387 Whiskeag Rd, Bath

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Fried Wings$12.00
served with choice of dry rub & dipping sauce
Grill House Burger$15.00
leaf lettuce, Backyard Farms tomato, Bermuda onion, burger sauce, pickles, hand-cut fries
Beer Braised Short Rib Dinner$28.00
Our Beer Braised Beef Short Rib, Mashed Potatoes, Crispy Brussels Sprouts & Spicy Gochujang Sauce. Served with a dinner roll & a slice of cran-apple pie. Available for pick up between 12pm-2pm on 12/24.
More about Long Reach Kitchen & Catering
Amato's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Amato's

111 Centre Street, Bath

Avg 3.2 (39 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dozen Stuffers Choice of Meat, Veggie or Cheese$11.95
meat = ham + pepperoni
OR
veggie = spinach + broccoli
-- served with a marinara dipping sauce
Large Amato's Original Italian Sandwich$6.50
ham, cheese, all the veggies
Large Chicken Parmigiana$9.50
breaded tenders + our signature sauce
More about Amato's

