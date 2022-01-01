Bath restaurants you'll love
Bath Brewing Company
Bath Brewing Company
141 Front Street, Bath
|Popham Sunset
|$8.00
tequila, Campari, St. Germain,
fresh lime juice, orange, simple syrup
|Wings
|$9.00
choice of dry rub and dipping sauce, field greens, cucumber slices
|Blackened Haddock
|$16.00
beer battered Maine haddock, hand-cut fries, lemon wedge, tartar sauce
Long Reach Kitchen & Catering
387 Whiskeag Rd, Bath
|Crispy Fried Wings
|$12.00
served with choice of dry rub & dipping sauce
|Grill House Burger
|$15.00
leaf lettuce, Backyard Farms tomato, Bermuda onion, burger sauce, pickles, hand-cut fries
|Beer Braised Short Rib Dinner
|$28.00
Our Beer Braised Beef Short Rib, Mashed Potatoes, Crispy Brussels Sprouts & Spicy Gochujang Sauce. Served with a dinner roll & a slice of cran-apple pie. Available for pick up between 12pm-2pm on 12/24.
Amato's
111 Centre Street, Bath
|Dozen Stuffers Choice of Meat, Veggie or Cheese
|$11.95
meat = ham + pepperoni
OR
veggie = spinach + broccoli
-- served with a marinara dipping sauce
|Large Amato's Original Italian Sandwich
|$6.50
ham, cheese, all the veggies
|Large Chicken Parmigiana
|$9.50
breaded tenders + our signature sauce