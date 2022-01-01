Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Bath

Go
Bath restaurants
Toast

Bath restaurants that serve cake

Long Reach Kitchen & Catering image

 

Long Reach Kitchen & Catering

387 Whiskeag Rd, Bath

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Single Crispy Maine Haddock Cake$10.00
chipotle remoulade, lemon, hand-cut fries
More about Long Reach Kitchen & Catering
Restaurant banner

 

JR Maxwell & Co - 122 Front Street

122 Front Street, Bath

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Triple Chocolate Cake$9.95
More about JR Maxwell & Co - 122 Front Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Bath

Strawberry Shortcake

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Bath to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

South Portland

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Scarborough

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Westbrook

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (352 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (194 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (529 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (418 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (160 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston