Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Strawberry shortcake in
Bath
/
Bath
/
Strawberry Shortcake
Bath restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake
Long Reach Kitchen & Catering
387 Whiskeag Rd, Bath
Avg 5
(4 reviews)
Strawberry Shortcake
$8.00
More about Long Reach Kitchen & Catering
JR Maxwell & Co - 122 Front Street
122 Front Street, Bath
No reviews yet
Strawberry Shortcake
$9.95
More about JR Maxwell & Co - 122 Front Street
Browse other tasty dishes in Bath
Caesar Salad
Cake
More near Bath to explore
Portland
Avg 4.5
(67 restaurants)
South Portland
Avg 4.1
(14 restaurants)
Brunswick
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Scarborough
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Yarmouth
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Westbrook
Avg 3.9
(6 restaurants)
Freeport
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Auburn
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Lewiston
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(67 restaurants)
Bangor
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(103 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(352 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(194 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(529 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(418 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(160 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston