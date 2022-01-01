Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken cheesesteaks in Bath

  • Chicken Cheesesteaks

Bath restaurants that serve chicken cheesesteaks

Daily Grind image

SANDWICHES

Daily Grind

116 E Main St, Bath

Avg 4.9 (216 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak$8.25
Made with shaved chicken breast, blue cheese, American cheese, sauteed onions, and buffalo sauce on a toasted roll.
California Chicken Cheesesteak$8.25
Made with melted American cheese, sauteed onions. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and Ranch.
More about Daily Grind
Point Phillips Hotel image

BBQ

Point Phillips Hotel

943 Point Phillips Rd, Bath

Avg 4.7 (1332 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak$11.99
Finely chopped chipped chicken meat "wit or witout" onions and melty American cheese. Served in a 12 inch hearth baked roll topped with your choice of wing sauce. Includes one side choice.
Chicken Cheesesteak$11.99
Finely chopped chipped chicken meat "wit or witout" onions and melty American cheese. Served in a 12 inch hearth baked roll topped with marinara sauce. Includes one side choice.
More about Point Phillips Hotel

