Chicken cheesesteaks in Bath
Bath restaurants that serve chicken cheesesteaks
SANDWICHES
Daily Grind
116 E Main St, Bath
|Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
|$8.25
Made with shaved chicken breast, blue cheese, American cheese, sauteed onions, and buffalo sauce on a toasted roll.
|California Chicken Cheesesteak
|$8.25
Made with melted American cheese, sauteed onions. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and Ranch.
BBQ
Point Phillips Hotel
943 Point Phillips Rd, Bath
|Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
|$11.99
Finely chopped chipped chicken meat "wit or witout" onions and melty American cheese. Served in a 12 inch hearth baked roll topped with your choice of wing sauce. Includes one side choice.
|Chicken Cheesesteak
|$11.99
Finely chopped chipped chicken meat "wit or witout" onions and melty American cheese. Served in a 12 inch hearth baked roll topped with marinara sauce. Includes one side choice.