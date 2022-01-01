Chicken sandwiches in Bath
Bath restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Daily Grind
SANDWICHES
Daily Grind
116 E Main St, Bath
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.85
All white breast meat with red grapes, toasted walnuts, celery, and mayo. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted ciabatta or in a wrap.
More about Bath Exchange
Bath Exchange
204 W Main St, Bath
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$8.00
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
More about Point Phillips Hotel
BBQ
Point Phillips Hotel
943 Point Phillips Rd, Bath
|Pickle-Brined Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
Chicken breast brined in pickle juice to make it extra juicy and tender and deep fried southern style! Served on a toasted brioche roll with our white cheddar queso, dill pickles, roasted tomatoes, and N’awlins mayo. Includes choice of one smokehouse side.