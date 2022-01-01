Chicken sandwiches in Bath

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bath restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

SANDWICHES

Daily Grind

116 E Main St, Bath

Avg 4.9 (216 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.85
All white breast meat with red grapes, toasted walnuts, celery, and mayo. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted ciabatta or in a wrap.
Bath Exchange image

 

Bath Exchange

204 W Main St, Bath

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$8.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Point Phillips Hotel image

BBQ

Point Phillips Hotel

943 Point Phillips Rd, Bath

Avg 4.7 (1332 reviews)
Takeout
Pickle-Brined Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Chicken breast brined in pickle juice to make it extra juicy and tender and deep fried southern style! Served on a toasted brioche roll with our white cheddar queso, dill pickles, roasted tomatoes, and N’awlins mayo. Includes choice of one smokehouse side.
