Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Bath

Go
Bath restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Bath
  • /
  • Chicken Tenders

Bath restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Bath Exchange image

 

Bath Exchange

204 W Main St, Bath

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$5.00
Chicken Tender Basket$8.25
More about Bath Exchange
Point Phillips Hotel image

BBQ

Point Phillips Hotel

943 Point Phillips Rd, Bath

Avg 4.7 (1332 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders and Fries$9.99
4-5 golden brown breaded chicken tenders served with fries. Great for an appetizer or light snack!
Chicken Fingers Entrée$10.99
A large portion of chicken tenders with your choice of side.
Jr. Chicken Fingers$6.99
Three golden brown breaded chicken tenders, served with applesauce.
More about Point Phillips Hotel

Browse other tasty dishes in Bath

Chicken Sandwiches

Pierogies

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Map

More near Bath to explore

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Bethlehem

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Palmerton

No reviews yet

Nazareth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Emmaus

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Hellertown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Macungie

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Fogelsville

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston