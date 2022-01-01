Chicken tenders in Bath
Bath restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Bath Exchange
Bath Exchange
204 W Main St, Bath
|Chicken Tenders
|$5.00
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$8.25
More about Point Phillips Hotel
BBQ
Point Phillips Hotel
943 Point Phillips Rd, Bath
|Chicken Tenders and Fries
|$9.99
4-5 golden brown breaded chicken tenders served with fries. Great for an appetizer or light snack!
|Chicken Fingers Entrée
|$10.99
A large portion of chicken tenders with your choice of side.
|Jr. Chicken Fingers
|$6.99
Three golden brown breaded chicken tenders, served with applesauce.