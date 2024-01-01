Crispy chicken in Bath

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bath restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Consumer pic

 

Jin Long

370 South Walnut Street, Bath

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
C14. Crispy Chicken w. Spicy Mayo$10.00
More about Jin Long
Point Phillips Hotel image

BBQ

Point Phillips Hotel

943 Point Phillips Rd, Bath

Avg 4.7 (1332 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Po' Boy$14.99
Our very own Point Phillips-style Po' Boy Sandwich! Fontina and muenster cheese melted over crispy chicken then topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, pickled red onion, N'awlins mayo, and roasted red pepper jam on a toasted roll. Includes your choice of smokehouse side.
Crispy Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.99
Crispy chicken tenders tossed with chopped romaine, shaved parmesan cheese, and house made caesar dressing then rolled in a toasted flour tortilla.
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
Chopped breaded chicken tenders tossed with your choice of wing sauce and ranch dressing. Rolled in a flour tortilla stuffed with tender field greens and cheddar jack cheese. Served with one side.
More about Point Phillips Hotel

