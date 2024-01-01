Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Bath

Bath restaurants
Toast

Bath restaurants that serve lobsters

Jin Long

370 South Walnut Street, Bath

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
96. Shrimp w. Lobster Sauce$8.50
w. White Rice on side
BBQ

Point Phillips Hotel

943 Point Phillips Rd, Bath

Avg 4.7 (1332 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Mac & Cheese$15.99
Tender buttery lobster folded into our famous cheese sauce and penne pasta.
