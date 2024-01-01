Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Rice soup in
Bath
/
Bath
/
Rice Soup
Bath restaurants that serve rice soup
Jin Long
370 South Walnut Street, Bath
No reviews yet
16.Chicken Rice Soup
$3.50
More about Jin Long
BBQ
Point Phillips Hotel
943 Point Phillips Rd, Bath
Avg 4.7
(1332 reviews)
TODAY'S SOUP: Chicken, Rice, & Vegetable
$0.00
More about Point Phillips Hotel
