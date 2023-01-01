Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Bath

Bath restaurants
Toast

Bath restaurants that serve salmon

Jin Long

370 South Walnut Street, Bath

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon$4.00
3 pcs
More about Jin Long
Point Phillips Hotel image

BBQ

Point Phillips Hotel

943 Point Phillips Rd, Bath

Avg 4.7 (1332 reviews)
Takeout
Orange-Chili Glazed Grilled Salmon$23.99
Our Faroe Island salmon filet grilled to perfection and glazed with an orange-chili sauce. Served with herbed pearl couscous and asparagus.
Blackened Salmon$23.99
An 8oz sustainably caught Faroe Island salmon filet dusted with our own blackening seasoning and served with homestyle Yukon gold smashed potatoes, shaved brussels sprouts, and remoulade sauce.
Pecan Encrusted Faroe Island Salmon$23.99
A Sustainably caught Faroe Island salmon filet topped with a pecan crust then seared and pan roasted and drizzled with a creamy maple-dijon pan sauce. Includes your choice of two Smokehouse Sides.
More about Point Phillips Hotel

