Salmon in Bath
Bath restaurants that serve salmon
More about Point Phillips Hotel
BBQ
Point Phillips Hotel
943 Point Phillips Rd, Bath
|Orange-Chili Glazed Grilled Salmon
|$23.99
Our Faroe Island salmon filet grilled to perfection and glazed with an orange-chili sauce. Served with herbed pearl couscous and asparagus.
|Blackened Salmon
|$23.99
An 8oz sustainably caught Faroe Island salmon filet dusted with our own blackening seasoning and served with homestyle Yukon gold smashed potatoes, shaved brussels sprouts, and remoulade sauce.
|Pecan Encrusted Faroe Island Salmon
|$23.99
A Sustainably caught Faroe Island salmon filet topped with a pecan crust then seared and pan roasted and drizzled with a creamy maple-dijon pan sauce. Includes your choice of two Smokehouse Sides.