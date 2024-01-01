Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable soup in Bath

Bath restaurants that serve vegetable soup

Consumer pic

 

Jin Long

370 South Walnut Street, Bath

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
20.Bean Curd Vegetable Soup (Qt)$6.00
Steam ToFu & Mixed Vegetables
More about Jin Long
Point Phillips Hotel image

BBQ

Point Phillips Hotel

943 Point Phillips Rd, Bath

Avg 4.7 (1332 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TODAY'S SOUP: Chicken, Rice, & Vegetable$0.00
More about Point Phillips Hotel

