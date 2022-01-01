Baton Rouge restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Pizza Artista
4831 Rouzan Square Suite A, Baton Rouge
|Boucherie
|$12.95
American Cheese, Boudin, Smoked Cajun Sausage, Yellow Onions, Green Onions, Ghost Pepper-Mozzarella Blend.
Finishes: Steen's Syrup, Cracklin Crumbs
|Margherita
|$9.75
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Sliced Tomato, Whole Roasted Garlic, Basil
|Fig-N-Awesome
|$13.75
Brie Cheese, Provolone, Figs, Bacon, Tasso, Red Pepper Flakes
Finishes: Black Pepper, Steen's Syrup
Fat Boy's Pizza
3624 Nicholson Lane Shops 500, Unit 2, Baton Rouge
|Slice - Pepperoni
|$6.99
|30 Inch - Pepperoni
|$38.99
|Garlic Knots
|$5.99
PIZZA • CALZONES
Lit Pizza
3930 Burbank Dr, Baton Rouge
|Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$2.25
Extra Large Chocolate Chunk Cookie!
|Bottled Drink
|$2.75
coca cola, diet coke, sprite, dr. pepper, dasani water
|Benny Blanco
|$8.50
White Sauce, Mozzarella, Smoked Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Arugula
Shell Restaurant
1625 N. Airway Drive, Baton Rouge
|Wrap w/ Chips
|$7.95
|Wrap Only
|$7.25
|Gumbo
|$8.00
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Gov't Taco
5621 Government Street Suite 101, Baton Rouge
|Uncle Swine
|$4.00
orange/cherry/chile braised pork, pickled jicama, cotija, micro cilantro
|Gov't Deal
|$3.00
add a small gov't cheese OR salsa of your choice + chips to any order
|Clucks & Balances
|$4.00
smoked chicken thigh, pimento mac n' cheese, nashville hot chicken skins, white bbq sauce
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL
Ms. Vicki's Southern Kitchen
7323 Florida BLVD, Baton Rouge
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.29
A fresh garden salad topped with grilled chicken breast strips
|Fajita Shrimp Taco Salad
|$9.99
CRISPY TORTILLA SHELL FILLED WITH LETTUCE, CHEESE, TOMATOES, GRILLED ONIONS AND PEPPERS, SERVED WITH SOUR CREAM, SALSA OR RANCH)
|Classic Cheeseburger Special w/fries and drink
|$10.00
FRESH BURGER COOKED MEDIUM WELL TO ORDER SERVED ON A TOASTED BUN, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, PICKLES, MAYO, MUSTARD, CHEESE
FRENCH FRIES
Elsie's Plate & Pie
3145 GOVERNMENT ST, Baton Rouge
|Chocolate Cream Pie
|$5.00
|Louisiana Poulet Pot Pie
|$15.00
|Seafood Pot Pie
|$18.00
FRENCH FRIES
SEROP'S EXPRESS JEFFERSON HWY
720 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge
|#5 Chicken Salad
Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
|#15 Combo Box
Chicken Shawarma and Gyro (Lamb and Beef) served with fries and Serop's sauce.
|#8 Lite Meal
|$8.75
Chicken Shawarma, feta salad, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
4250 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge
|Tailgate Fajita Pack
|$84.99
Grab a Fajita Pack for your tailgate and roll your own fiesta! Feeds up to 12 people. Includes a Izzo's Ice Chest, and Iced Tea.
|Taco Tuesday
|$5.00
2 tacos, side of rice, beans, chips, and salsa
|Fajita Pack
|$39.99
Feed the family steak and chicken fajitas served with warm flour or corn tortillas, grilled onions, rice, beans, pico, guacamole, queso, chips and all the fixing you need to roll your own fajita tacos. Serves 4-5.
PIZZA • CALZONES
Lit Pizza
9770 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge
|Veggie Pizza
|$8.50
Evoo, Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, Roasted Garlic, Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms, Zucchini, Kalamata Olives, LIT Red Sauce Dollops
|Gone to Maui
|$8.50
LIT Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Smoked Bacon, Pineapple
|Get LiT
|$8.50
LIT Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Mushrooms
Mid City Beer Garden
3808 Government Street, Baton Rouge
|Pretzel Twist
|$6.99
Buttered & salted soft pretzel
served with coarse ground mustard & beer cheese dip
|Pesto Pasta
|$10.99
Bowtie pasta with walnut pesto tossed with sun-dried tomatoes, fresh tomatoes, red onions, artichokes and capers. Served with buttered french bread.
|Classic Burger
|$13.99
8 oz seasoned ground beef patty with melted cheddar cheese. Dressed with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with fries.
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Parrains Seafood
3225 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge
|Catfish Platter
|$20.00
|Half & Half Platter
|$22.00
|Hushpuppies
|$4.50
FRENCH FRIES
Serop's Express
14041 Coursey Blvd, BATON ROUGE
|#8 Lite Meal
|$8.75
Chicken Shawarma, feta salad, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
|#1 Chicken Meal
|$10.95
Chicken Shawarma, feta salad, rice pilaf, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
|#5 Chicken Salad
Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
FRENCH FRIES
The Overpass Merchant
2904 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge
|Cheese Curds
|$8.00
Wisconsin Fresh Cheddar / Buttermilk Ranch
|The Burger
|$12.00
House Blend of Chuck, Brisket + Short Rib (Add Cheese or Bacon at an Additional Charge) Dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions on a brioche bun
|Thai Peanut Salad
|$13.00
Shredded Cabbage / Tomato / Carrots / Peanuts / Herbs / Coconut Ginger Lime Dressing
SOUPS • PHO • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Pho Cafe
3851 S Sherwood Forest Blvd, Baton Rouge
|N67. Chicken Noodle Stir Fry
|$11.99
|P21. Pho Chicken
|$9.99
|F48. Chicken Fried Rice
|$9.99
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Acme Oyster House
3535 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge
|French Fries
|$2.99
|Boo Fries
|$5.29
|Large Etouffee
|$12.99
Serop's Express / Perkins & Bluebonnet
9848 Perkins Road Suite D, Baton Rouge
|#1 Chicken Meal
|$10.95
Chicken Shawarma, feta salad, rice pilaf, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
|#16 Pita Wrap(Chicken, Gyro or Falafel)
|$6.95
Your choice of chicken or gyro(lamb and beef) in a pita wrap and served with Grecian sauce.
|#5 Chicken Salad
Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
RAMEN
Chow Yum Phat
2363 Hollydale Ave, Baton Rouge
|Hot Honey Chicken Bao Kit
|$13.00
3 Steamed Buns, Crispy Chicken, Hot Honey, House Boursin, Pickled Onions, Crack Crunch
|Dandan Dumpling
|$8.00
Pork, Schezuan Peppers, Star Anise, Sesame Oil, Crack Crunch
|Salt & Pepper Cauliflower
|$10.00
Fried Cauliflower, Salt, Pepper, Jalapeño, Yuzu Aioli
PIZZA
Lit Pizza
9850 Sullivan Rd., Baton Rouge
|Benny Blanco
|$8.50
White Sauce, Mozzarella, Smoked Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Arugula
|Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$2.25
Extra Large Chocolate Chunk Cookie!
|Gone to Maui
|$8.50
LIT Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Smoked Bacon, Pineapple
Digiulio Brothers
2903 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge
|Spaghetti with Meatball
|$19.95
Made fresh every day
|Five Cheese Lasagna with Meatball
|$21.95
Our lasagna is meatless, with five cheeses - ricotta, parmesan, romano, provolone & mozarella. Specialty of the house
|Chicken Picatta
|$22.95
Sautéed tender chicken breast in white wine, lemon, butter and capers, served with Spaghetti G.O.P.
Serop's Express Main Street
535 Main Street, Baton Rouge
|#7 Combo Salad
Served with Chicken Shawarma and Gyro (Lamb and Beef). Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
|5 Sides Plate
|$12.45
|3 Sides Plate
|$8.75
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Java Mama Central Square
14340 Wax Rd, Baton Rouge
|Spinach & Artichoke Dip
|$6.75
A Blend of Cream Cheese and Roasted Garlic Loaded with Cheese, Spinach, and Marinated Artichoke Hearts
|Popper Steak Melt
|$12.00
Herb butter basted brioche with jalepeno popper spread, top sirloin steak, roasted bell pepper & crispy onion strings
|Turkey and Spinach & Artichoke Melt
|$11.00
Spinach and artichoke spread topped with sliced turkey, caramelized onion, and heirloom tomato on toasted brioche
SEAFOOD
Southern Pearl Oyster House
9460 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge
|Kids Chicken Tender
|$7.00
Golden fried chicken tenders. Served with choice of one side.
|Blue Crab Claws
|$18.00
Crab claws hand-breaded and fried golden. Served with cocktail sauce. Or have it sautéed Orleans style!
|Half Shell Oysters DZ
|$19.50
Gulf oysters shucked to order
ROCCA Pizzeria
3897 Government Street, Baton Rouge
|Iverstine
|$18.00
salami, andouille, red onion, sharp provolone, spicy chilis, local honey
|Classic Cheese
|$10.00
mozzarella, red sauce
|Pesto
|$15.00
mozzarella, ricotta, onion agrodolce, hazelnut pesto, balsamic
add local grilled shrimp +5
add free range chicken +4
FRENCH FRIES
Olive or Twist
2122 Perkins Palm Ave, Baton Rouge
|Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich
|$14.00
grilled chicken breast topped with tomatoes, spinach and honey balsamic reduction glaze, served with fries
|Olive Or Twist Burger
|$12.00
house ½ lb burger, spinach, roma tomatoes, housemade pickles, caramelized onions, spicy garlic ketchup and served with fries
|Chicken & Andouille Gumbo Bowl
|$8.00
rich, dark homemade gumbo served over rice
Zeeland Street
2031 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge
|Mile-High Key Lime Pie
|$45.00
2-inch+ tall Key Lime Pie (cheesecake style) with a graham cracker crust. Featuring key lime zest and piped, stabilized whipped cream around the top edge. Can come pre-sliced or whole.
|Gravy - Quart
|$7.00
A quart of gravy provides 6-10 servings. It really depends on how much everyone likes gravy!
|Green Beans - Half Pan
|$35.00
10-12 servings
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
BurgerIM
Ichiban Square, 7673 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge
|DUO
|$9.78
Choose two (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings
|Trio
|$9.99
|Burgerim Fries
|$2.99
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Curbside Burgers
4158 Government Street, Baton Rouge
|Curbside Classic w/ American Cheese
|$7.55
Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Housemade Pickles
|Curbside Classic
|$7.25
Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Housemade Pickles
|Shroomin' + Jammin'
|$9.25
House Patty, Mushrooms, Onion Jam, Swiss, Arugula, Roasted Tomato, Garlic Mayo
Schlittz & Giggles Third Street
301 Third Street, Baton Rouge
|Half Cinna Knots
|$3.99
Baked fresh, tossed in our cinnamon sugar blend, topped with powdered sugar, and served with our homemade italian cream icing
|Slice Pepperroni
|$3.50
A giant slice of our Big Pepperoni.
|18" Big Pepperoni
|$18.99
Our version of a classic! Smothered with pepperoni and shredded mozzarella.
BURRITOS • TACOS
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
6220 Corporate Blvd, Baton Rogue
|Fajita Pack
|$39.99
Feed the family steak and chicken fajitas served with warm flour or corn tortillas, grilled onions, rice, beans, pico, guacamole, queso, chips and all the fixing you need to roll your own fajita tacos. Serves 4-5.
|Tailgate Fajita Pack
|$84.99
Grab a Fajita Pack for your tailgate and roll your own fiesta! Feeds up to 12 people. Includes a Izzo's Ice Chest, and Iced Tea.
|Taco Tuesday
|$5.00
2 tacos, side of rice, beans, chips, and salsa