Baton Rouge restaurants you'll love

Must-try Baton Rouge restaurants

Pizza Artista image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Pizza Artista

4831 Rouzan Square Suite A, Baton Rouge

Avg 3.5 (17 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Boucherie$12.95
American Cheese, Boudin, Smoked Cajun Sausage, Yellow Onions, Green Onions, Ghost Pepper-Mozzarella Blend.
Finishes: Steen's Syrup, Cracklin Crumbs
Margherita$9.75
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Sliced Tomato, Whole Roasted Garlic, Basil
Fig-N-Awesome$13.75
Brie Cheese, Provolone, Figs, Bacon, Tasso, Red Pepper Flakes
Finishes: Black Pepper, Steen's Syrup
More about Pizza Artista
Fat Boy's Pizza image

 

Fat Boy's Pizza

3624 Nicholson Lane Shops 500, Unit 2, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Slice - Pepperoni$6.99
30 Inch - Pepperoni$38.99
Garlic Knots$5.99
More about Fat Boy's Pizza
Lit Pizza image

PIZZA • CALZONES

Lit Pizza

3930 Burbank Dr, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.6 (1956 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$2.25
Extra Large Chocolate Chunk Cookie!
Bottled Drink$2.75
coca cola, diet coke, sprite, dr. pepper, dasani water
Benny Blanco$8.50
White Sauce, Mozzarella, Smoked Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Arugula
More about Lit Pizza
Shell Restaurant image

 

Shell Restaurant

1625 N. Airway Drive, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wrap w/ Chips$7.95
Wrap Only$7.25
Gumbo$8.00
More about Shell Restaurant
Gov't Taco image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Gov't Taco

5621 Government Street Suite 101, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (357 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Uncle Swine$4.00
orange/cherry/chile braised pork, pickled jicama, cotija, micro cilantro
Gov't Deal$3.00
add a small gov't cheese OR salsa of your choice + chips to any order
Clucks & Balances$4.00
smoked chicken thigh, pimento mac n' cheese, nashville hot chicken skins, white bbq sauce
More about Gov't Taco
Ms. Vicki's Southern Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

Ms. Vicki's Southern Kitchen

7323 Florida BLVD, Baton Rouge

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.29
A fresh garden salad topped with grilled chicken breast strips
Fajita Shrimp Taco Salad$9.99
CRISPY TORTILLA SHELL FILLED WITH LETTUCE, CHEESE, TOMATOES, GRILLED ONIONS AND PEPPERS, SERVED WITH SOUR CREAM, SALSA OR RANCH)
Classic Cheeseburger Special w/fries and drink$10.00
FRESH BURGER COOKED MEDIUM WELL TO ORDER SERVED ON A TOASTED BUN, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, PICKLES, MAYO, MUSTARD, CHEESE
More about Ms. Vicki's Southern Kitchen
Elsie's Plate & Pie image

FRENCH FRIES

Elsie's Plate & Pie

3145 GOVERNMENT ST, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.6 (1248 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Cream Pie$5.00
Louisiana Poulet Pot Pie$15.00
Seafood Pot Pie$18.00
More about Elsie's Plate & Pie
SEROP'S EXPRESS JEFFERSON HWY image

FRENCH FRIES

SEROP'S EXPRESS JEFFERSON HWY

720 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.8 (381 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#5 Chicken Salad
Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
#15 Combo Box
Chicken Shawarma and Gyro (Lamb and Beef) served with fries and Serop's sauce.
#8 Lite Meal$8.75
Chicken Shawarma, feta salad, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
More about SEROP'S EXPRESS JEFFERSON HWY
Izzo's Illegal Burrito image

 

Izzo's Illegal Burrito

4250 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tailgate Fajita Pack$84.99
Grab a Fajita Pack for your tailgate and roll your own fiesta! Feeds up to 12 people. Includes a Izzo's Ice Chest, and Iced Tea.
Taco Tuesday$5.00
2 tacos, side of rice, beans, chips, and salsa
Fajita Pack$39.99
Feed the family steak and chicken fajitas served with warm flour or corn tortillas, grilled onions, rice, beans, pico, guacamole, queso, chips and all the fixing you need to roll your own fajita tacos. Serves 4-5.
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito
Lit Pizza image

PIZZA • CALZONES

Lit Pizza

9770 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.7 (1588 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Veggie Pizza$8.50
Evoo, Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, Roasted Garlic, Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms, Zucchini, Kalamata Olives, LIT Red Sauce Dollops
Gone to Maui$8.50
LIT Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Smoked Bacon, Pineapple
Get LiT$8.50
LIT Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Mushrooms
More about Lit Pizza
Mid City Beer Garden image

 

Mid City Beer Garden

3808 Government Street, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pretzel Twist$6.99
Buttered & salted soft pretzel
served with coarse ground mustard & beer cheese dip
Pesto Pasta$10.99
Bowtie pasta with walnut pesto tossed with sun-dried tomatoes, fresh tomatoes, red onions, artichokes and capers. Served with buttered french bread.
Classic Burger$13.99
8 oz seasoned ground beef patty with melted cheddar cheese. Dressed with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with fries.
More about Mid City Beer Garden
Parrains Seafood image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Parrains Seafood

3225 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.5 (2683 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Catfish Platter$20.00
Half & Half Platter$22.00
Hushpuppies$4.50
More about Parrains Seafood
Serop's Express image

FRENCH FRIES

Serop's Express

14041 Coursey Blvd, BATON ROUGE

Avg 4.3 (224 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#8 Lite Meal$8.75
Chicken Shawarma, feta salad, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
#1 Chicken Meal$10.95
Chicken Shawarma, feta salad, rice pilaf, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
#5 Chicken Salad
Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
More about Serop's Express
The Overpass Merchant image

FRENCH FRIES

The Overpass Merchant

2904 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.5 (881 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Curds$8.00
Wisconsin Fresh Cheddar / Buttermilk Ranch
The Burger$12.00
House Blend of Chuck, Brisket + Short Rib (Add Cheese or Bacon at an Additional Charge) Dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions on a brioche bun
Thai Peanut Salad$13.00
Shredded Cabbage / Tomato / Carrots / Peanuts / Herbs / Coconut Ginger Lime Dressing
More about The Overpass Merchant
Pho Cafe image

SOUPS • PHO • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Pho Cafe

3851 S Sherwood Forest Blvd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.5 (458 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
N67. Chicken Noodle Stir Fry$11.99
P21. Pho Chicken$9.99
F48. Chicken Fried Rice$9.99
More about Pho Cafe
Acme Oyster House image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Acme Oyster House

3535 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (1452 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
French Fries$2.99
Boo Fries$5.29
Large Etouffee$12.99
More about Acme Oyster House
Serop's Express / Perkins & Bluebonnet image

 

Serop's Express / Perkins & Bluebonnet

9848 Perkins Road Suite D, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#1 Chicken Meal$10.95
Chicken Shawarma, feta salad, rice pilaf, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
#16 Pita Wrap(Chicken, Gyro or Falafel)$6.95
Your choice of chicken or gyro(lamb and beef) in a pita wrap and served with Grecian sauce.
#5 Chicken Salad
Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
More about Serop's Express / Perkins & Bluebonnet
Chow Yum Phat image

RAMEN

Chow Yum Phat

2363 Hollydale Ave, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.7 (79 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Honey Chicken Bao Kit$13.00
3 Steamed Buns, Crispy Chicken, Hot Honey, House Boursin, Pickled Onions, Crack Crunch
Dandan Dumpling$8.00
Pork, Schezuan Peppers, Star Anise, Sesame Oil, Crack Crunch
Salt & Pepper Cauliflower$10.00
Fried Cauliflower, Salt, Pepper, Jalapeño, Yuzu Aioli
More about Chow Yum Phat
Lit Pizza image

PIZZA

Lit Pizza

9850 Sullivan Rd., Baton Rouge

Avg 2 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Benny Blanco$8.50
White Sauce, Mozzarella, Smoked Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Arugula
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$2.25
Extra Large Chocolate Chunk Cookie!
Gone to Maui$8.50
LIT Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Smoked Bacon, Pineapple
More about Lit Pizza
Digiulio Brothers image

 

Digiulio Brothers

2903 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spaghetti with Meatball$19.95
Made fresh every day
Five Cheese Lasagna with Meatball$21.95
Our lasagna is meatless, with five cheeses - ricotta, parmesan, romano, provolone & mozarella. Specialty of the house
Chicken Picatta$22.95
Sautéed tender chicken breast in white wine, lemon, butter and capers, served with Spaghetti G.O.P.
More about Digiulio Brothers
Serop's Express Main Street image

 

Serop's Express Main Street

535 Main Street, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#7 Combo Salad
Served with Chicken Shawarma and Gyro (Lamb and Beef). Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
5 Sides Plate$12.45
3 Sides Plate$8.75
More about Serop's Express Main Street
Java Mama Central Square image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Java Mama Central Square

14340 Wax Rd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.2 (64 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$6.75
A Blend of Cream Cheese and Roasted Garlic Loaded with Cheese, Spinach, and Marinated Artichoke Hearts
Popper Steak Melt$12.00
Herb butter basted brioche with jalepeno popper spread, top sirloin steak, roasted bell pepper & crispy onion strings
Turkey and Spinach & Artichoke Melt$11.00
Spinach and artichoke spread topped with sliced turkey, caramelized onion, and heirloom tomato on toasted brioche
More about Java Mama Central Square
Southern Pearl Oyster House image

SEAFOOD

Southern Pearl Oyster House

9460 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (297 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kids Chicken Tender$7.00
Golden fried chicken tenders. Served with choice of one side.
Blue Crab Claws$18.00
Crab claws hand-breaded and fried golden. Served with cocktail sauce. Or have it sautéed Orleans style!
Half Shell Oysters DZ$19.50
Gulf oysters shucked to order
More about Southern Pearl Oyster House
ROCCA Pizzeria image

 

ROCCA Pizzeria

3897 Government Street, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Iverstine$18.00
salami, andouille, red onion, sharp provolone, spicy chilis, local honey
Classic Cheese$10.00
mozzarella, red sauce
Pesto$15.00
mozzarella, ricotta, onion agrodolce, hazelnut pesto, balsamic
add local grilled shrimp +5
add free range chicken +4
More about ROCCA Pizzeria
Olive or Twist image

FRENCH FRIES

Olive or Twist

2122 Perkins Palm Ave, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.2 (1438 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich$14.00
grilled chicken breast topped with tomatoes, spinach and honey balsamic reduction glaze, served with fries
Olive Or Twist Burger$12.00
house ½ lb burger, spinach, roma tomatoes, housemade pickles, caramelized onions, spicy garlic ketchup and served with fries
Chicken & Andouille Gumbo Bowl$8.00
rich, dark homemade gumbo served over rice
More about Olive or Twist
Zeeland Street image

 

Zeeland Street

2031 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mile-High Key Lime Pie$45.00
2-inch+ tall Key Lime Pie (cheesecake style) with a graham cracker crust. Featuring key lime zest and piped, stabilized whipped cream around the top edge. Can come pre-sliced or whole.
Gravy - Quart$7.00
A quart of gravy provides 6-10 servings. It really depends on how much everyone likes gravy!
Green Beans - Half Pan$35.00
10-12 servings
More about Zeeland Street
BurgerIM image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

Ichiban Square, 7673 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge

Avg 3.5 (43 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
DUO$9.78
Choose two (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings
Trio$9.99
Burgerim Fries$2.99
More about BurgerIM
Curbside Burgers image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Curbside Burgers

4158 Government Street, Baton Rouge

Avg 4 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Curbside Classic w/ American Cheese$7.55
Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Housemade Pickles
Curbside Classic$7.25
Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Housemade Pickles
Shroomin' + Jammin'$9.25
House Patty, Mushrooms, Onion Jam, Swiss, Arugula, Roasted Tomato, Garlic Mayo
More about Curbside Burgers
Schlittz & Giggles Third Street image

 

Schlittz & Giggles Third Street

301 Third Street, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Half Cinna Knots$3.99
Baked fresh, tossed in our cinnamon sugar blend, topped with powdered sugar, and served with our homemade italian cream icing
Slice Pepperroni$3.50
A giant slice of our Big Pepperoni.
18" Big Pepperoni$18.99
Our version of a classic! Smothered with pepperoni and shredded mozzarella.
More about Schlittz & Giggles Third Street
Izzo's Illegal Burrito image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Izzo's Illegal Burrito

6220 Corporate Blvd, Baton Rogue

Avg 4.2 (163 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fajita Pack$39.99
Feed the family steak and chicken fajitas served with warm flour or corn tortillas, grilled onions, rice, beans, pico, guacamole, queso, chips and all the fixing you need to roll your own fajita tacos. Serves 4-5.
Tailgate Fajita Pack$84.99
Grab a Fajita Pack for your tailgate and roll your own fiesta! Feeds up to 12 people. Includes a Izzo's Ice Chest, and Iced Tea.
Taco Tuesday$5.00
2 tacos, side of rice, beans, chips, and salsa
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito

