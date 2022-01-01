Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baton Rouge restaurants you'll love

Baton Rouge restaurants
Toast
  • /
  Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge's top cuisines

Must-try Baton Rouge restaurants

Banner pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Pizza Artista - Baton Rouge

4831 Rouzan Square Suite A, Baton Rouge

Avg 3.5 (17 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Artista$10.49
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Crumbled Beef, Ham, Yellow Onion, Mushrooms, Green Bell Pepper, Black Olives
Margherita$9.99
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Sliced Tomato, Whole Roasted Garlic, Basil
Large Traditionalist$13.25
14" Traditional Single Topping Pizza
More about Pizza Artista - Baton Rouge
Banner pic

 

Eliza Restaurant & Bar

7970 Jefferson Hwy,Ste J, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SHRIMP & GRITS$23.00
grilled Gulf shrimp, stoneground grits, New Orleans BBQ butter, bacon (*gluten-free)
GULF FISH PECAN$38.00
Creole meunière, brabant potatoes, seasonal vegetable
GRILLED GULF FISH$32.00
grilled summer vegetable rice, Castelines olive oil, fleur de sel (*gluten-free)
More about Eliza Restaurant & Bar
Fat Boy's Pizza image

 

Fat Boy's Pizza - Baton Rouge

3624 Nicholson Lane Shops 500, Unit 2, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Slice - Pepperoni$6.99
Our Original Cheese pizza topped with Pepperoni
30 Inch - Pepperoni$38.99
Our Original Cheese pizza topped with Pepperoni
Slice - Original Cheese$6.79
Our original Fat Boy's dough and homemade sauce topped with premium shredded mozzarella.
More about Fat Boy's Pizza - Baton Rouge
Consumer pic

 

Smoke'n Soul,LLC

5174 Plank Road, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Potatoes$7.00
Our boiled red potatoes cut up & fried, tossed in butter & seasoning w/ your choice of meat & toppings
Turkey Wing Basket$11.00
1 whole wing
Shrimp$8.00
8 wild caught Louisiana Shrimp
More about Smoke'n Soul,LLC
Shell Restaurant image

 

Shell Restaurant

1625 N. Airway Drive, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bottled Soft Drink$2.10
Wrap Only$8.25
Chicken Tenders Only$7.25
More about Shell Restaurant
Gov't Taco image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Gov't Taco

5621 Government Street Suite 101, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (357 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SoCalism - Online$5.50
crispy or grilled mahi, street corn, white bbq sauce, green onions
Gov't Deal$3.00
add a small gov’t cheese OR salsa of your choice (charred tomatillo, smoked pineapple, or chile de arbol) + corn tortilla chips to any order
Phillibuster - Online$4.75
coffee/chile braised beef, gov’t cheese,
grilled onions, pickled jalapeños
More about Gov't Taco
Elsie's Plate & Pie image

FRENCH FRIES

Elsie's Plate & Pie

3145 GOVERNMENT ST, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.6 (1248 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
3 Cheese Grilled Cheese$6.00
Chicken with Red Beans$14.00
Cajun Crawfish Queso$12.00
More about Elsie's Plate & Pie
SEROP'S EXPRESS JEFFERSON HWY image

FRENCH FRIES

Serop's Express - Mid City / Jefferson Hwy

720 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.8 (381 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#8 Lite Meal$9.95
Chicken Shawarma, feta salad, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
#5 Chicken Salad$0.00
Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
#2 Gyro Meal (Lamb & Beef)$12.95
Gyro (Lamb and Beef), feta salad, rice pilaf, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
More about Serop's Express - Mid City / Jefferson Hwy
Consumer pic

 

Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine

2323 S Acadian Thrwy, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cinco$16.00
Steak taco al carbon, sauteed onion, beef enchilada, beans, rice
Tres$16.00
Two shrimp & crab enchiladas, guacamole tostada
Quinoa Bowl$15.00
Veggie quinoa and black beans topped with chimichurri sauce, sauteed spinach, grilled onion, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and cotija cheese - served with your choice of protein
More about Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine
Izzo's Illegal Burrito image

 

Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Burbank I

4250 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Steak Bowl$8.49
Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
Seasoned Chicken Bowl$7.99
Fresh, all-natural thigh meat, basted with achiote rub, chargrilled
Regular Chicken Burrito$6.95
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Burbank I
Banner pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Randy Montalbano’s Seafood & Catering - 12740 Florida Blvd

12740 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.6 (780 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp & Corn Soup$0.00
Made in-house. Cream-base.
Randy's Special$16.99
Fried fish fillet, over rice, topped with cup of crawfish etouffee, served with toasted poboy bread & side salad
Crab Cakes$0.00
served with remoulade sauce. Choice of 3 or 10.
More about Randy Montalbano’s Seafood & Catering - 12740 Florida Blvd
Mid City Beer Garden image

 

Mid City Beer Garden

3808 Government Street, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pesto Pasta$10.99
Bowtie pasta with walnut pesto tossed with sun-dried tomatoes, fresh tomatoes, red onions, artichokes and capers. Served with buttered french bread.
Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Your choice of 8 oz fried or grilled chicken breast topped with tomatoes, lettuce, and mayo on toasted sourdough. Served with fries.
Cheese Fries$10.99
A generous portion of golden fried fries topped with jalapenos, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. Served with a side of ranch and brown gravy.
More about Mid City Beer Garden
Parrains Seafood image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Parrain's Seafood

3225 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.5 (2683 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Half & Half Platter$22.00
Whole Shebang Platter$29.00
Shrimp Platter$19.00
More about Parrain's Seafood
Serop's Express image

FRENCH FRIES

Serop's Express- Coursey Blvd

14041 Coursey Blvd, BATON ROUGE

Avg 4.3 (224 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#3 Combo Meal$13.95
Chicken Shawarma, Gyro (Lamb and Beef), feta salad, rice pilaf, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
#8 Lite Meal$9.95
Chicken Shawarma, feta salad, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
#4 Lite Meal$9.95
Chicken Shawarma, feta salad, and rice pilaf. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
More about Serop's Express- Coursey Blvd
The Overpass Merchant image

FRENCH FRIES

The Overpass Merchant

2904 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.5 (881 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Brussels Sprouts$9.00
Lemongrass Vinaigrette
Kale Caesar Salad$13.00
Kale / Banana Peppers / Parmesan / Lemon Zest / Croutons / Sunflower Seeds / House Caesar Dressing (Add Chicken or Shrimp at an Additional Charge)
Cheese Curds$8.00
Wisconsin Fresh Cheddar / Buttermilk Ranch
More about The Overpass Merchant
Pho Cafe image

SOUPS • PHO • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Pho Cafe

3851 S Sherwood Forest Blvd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.5 (458 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Shrimp Pho$14.49
A3. Vietnamese Egg Rolls$5.99
P16. Pho Well-Done Brisket$9.99
More about Pho Cafe
Soji Modern Asian image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Soji: Modern Asian

5050 Government St, Baton Rouge

Avg 4 (253 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
General Soji Chicken$17.00
Sweet and Spicy Crispy Diced Chicken Thighs, Red Bell Pepper, Onion, Garlic, Brussels Sprouts, Thai Peppers with Fried Rice and Green Onion
Chef Dumplings$12.00
Pork Dumplings, Sweet Truffle Soy, Crispy Onions, Green Onion Oil, Microgreens
Drunken Noodles$19.00
Sliced Sirloin, Homemade Rice Noodles, Scrambled Egg, Kale-Brussel Sprout Blend, Serrano, Garlic, Topped with 2 Sunny UP Eggs and Crispy Onions
More about Soji: Modern Asian
Serop's Express / Perkins & Bluebonnet image

 

Serop's Express - Perkins/Blue Bonnet

9848 Perkins Road Suite D, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#4 Lite Meal$9.95
Chicken Shawarma, feta salad, and rice pilaf. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
#12 Lite Meal$9.95
Gyro (Lamb and Beef), feta salad, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
#8 Lite Meal$9.95
Chicken Shawarma, feta salad, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
More about Serop's Express - Perkins/Blue Bonnet
Chow Yum Phat image

RAMEN

Chow Yum Phat

2363 Hollydale Ave, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.7 (79 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smoke House Kim Chi Fried Rice$15.00
Smoked Beef and Pork Belly, Kimchi, Fried Egg, and Furikake (Shellfish Allergy)
The Addie$16.00
CYP Broth, Spicy Gochujang Miso Paste, Mayu, Miso Chicken, Ajitama, Mushrooms, Pickled Corn
Oskar's Wild$16.00
CYP Broth, Hot & Sour Chili Paste, Mayu, Korean Beef, Ajitama, Mushrooms, Kimchi (Shellfish Allergy)
More about Chow Yum Phat
Digiulio Brothers image

 

DiGiulio Brothers

2903 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
14" Cheese Only$15.95
Mozzarella, Provolone, Red Sauce
Spaghetti with Meatball$21.95
Made fresh every day
14" Mike's Pizza$24.95
Pepperoni, Onions, Eggplant, Tomatoes, Roasted Garlic
More about DiGiulio Brothers
Serop's Express Main Street image

 

Serop's Express - Downtown / Main Street

535 Main Street, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#1 Chicken Meal$11.95
Chicken Shawarma, feta salad, rice pilaf, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
#14 Gyro Box$0.00
Gyro (Lamb and Beef) served with fries and Serop's sauce.
#8 Lite Meal$9.50
Chicken Shawarma, feta salad, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
More about Serop's Express - Downtown / Main Street
Southern Pearl Oyster House image

SEAFOOD

Southern Pearl Oyster House - Baton Rouge

9460 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (297 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Royal Redfish$27.00
Bronzed redfish served over a bed of grilled asparagus and Cajun boiled mash potatoes, topped with Royal Red shrimp sautéed in a white wine cream sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese. Served with one side.
Blue Crab Claws$18.00
Crab claws hand-breaded and fried golden. Served with cocktail sauce. Or have it sautéed Orleans style!
Redfish Orleans$28.00
Blackened redfish topped with shrimp sautéed in our original New Orleans style smoky Cajun sauce. Topped with lump crabmeat and Parmesan cheese.
More about Southern Pearl Oyster House - Baton Rouge
ROCCA Pizzeria image

 

ROCCA Pizzeria

3897 Government Street, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brussels Sprouts$11.00
chili vinaigrette, honey, add prosciutto +2
Pepperoni$14.00
ezzo pepperoni, mozzarella
Caesar$8.00
romaine lettuce, radicchio, breadcrumbs, anchoby-caesar dressing, grana
More about ROCCA Pizzeria
Consumer pic

 

Bao Vietnamese Kitchen

8342 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Springrolls- Grilled Pork (2 rolls)$7.99
Choice of protein wrapped in rice paper with lettuce, cucumber, herbs, vermicelli noodles, and Asian chives. Served with hoisin peanut sauce.
Bao Eggrolls (3 rolls)$6.99
Hand rolled with selected vegetables, and pork. Served with your choice of sauce.
Vietnamese Chicken Wings (6 pieces)$9.99
Fried chicken wings tossed in a sweet chili/fish sauce spicy sauce
More about Bao Vietnamese Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Monjuni's

711 Jefferson Hwy 4/a, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Side House Salad$5.95
shredded lettuce, tomatoes, Italian cheese & olive mix; with House Italian dressing
Fried Mozzarella Balls$9.95
served with Tomato Basil Sauce for dipping
Eggplant Spears$11.95
served with Original Sauce for Dipping
More about Monjuni's
Olive or Twist image

FRENCH FRIES

Olive or Twist

2122 Perkins Palm Ave, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.2 (1438 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Duck Fat Frites$12.00
house frites in duck fat, sprinkled with sea salt and served with spicy ketchup, roasted garlic aioli, hurricane sauce
Poydras Poutine$14.00
house frites smothered with chicken & andouille gumbo, roasted pork, white cheddar cheese curds and jalapenos
1/2 Shrimp Po-Boy$12.00
friend, grilled or blackened (half/full)
More about Olive or Twist
Consumer pic

 

City Roots Coffee Bar

1509 Government Street, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
MATCHA DREAM TEA$5.50
Organic Japanese Matcha chilled and poured over sweet vanilla creamer with honey drizzle.
ESPRESSO CIELO$6.00
Shaken triple espresso over ice, sweetened, lined with condensed milk, and topped with half & half.
LATTE$4.50
Rich espresso and steamed milk topped with light foam.
More about City Roots Coffee Bar
Curbside Burgers image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Curbside Burgers

4158 Government Street, Baton Rouge

Avg 4 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Curbside Classic w/ Bacon + Cheese$9.25
Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Housemade Pickles
Gail's Spicy Chicken$10.25
Crispy Chicken, American Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Jalapeno Bread and Butter Pickles
Barbie 2.0$10.25
Double Patty, American Cheese, Pork Belly Preserves, Roasted Poblano Mayo, Sweet Heat Pickles
More about Curbside Burgers
Schlittz & Giggles Third Street image

 

Schlittz & Giggles Pizza - Downtown

301 Third Street, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
18" Big Meaty$24.99
Meat, meat, meat & more meat! Pepperoni, Sweet&Spicy Italian Sausages, Ham & Bacon. Mmmmmeaty!
Solo Kitchen Floor$13.99
Our supreme pizza; Loaded with Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Roasted Red Peppers, Green Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Olivas & of course, Shredded Mozz
Half Knots$4.99
Baked fresh, topped with garlic herb butter & sprinkled with romano & parmesan cheese.
More about Schlittz & Giggles Pizza - Downtown
Izzo's Illegal Burrito image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Corporate Blvd

6220 Corporate Blvd, Baton Rogue

Avg 4.2 (163 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Bowl$7.99
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
Regular Chicken Burrito$6.95
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
Steak Bowl$8.49
Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Corporate Blvd

