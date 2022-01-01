Baton Rouge restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Pizza Artista - Baton Rouge
4831 Rouzan Square Suite A, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Artista
|$10.49
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Crumbled Beef, Ham, Yellow Onion, Mushrooms, Green Bell Pepper, Black Olives
|Margherita
|$9.99
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Sliced Tomato, Whole Roasted Garlic, Basil
|Large Traditionalist
|$13.25
14" Traditional Single Topping Pizza
Eliza Restaurant & Bar
7970 Jefferson Hwy,Ste J, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|SHRIMP & GRITS
|$23.00
grilled Gulf shrimp, stoneground grits, New Orleans BBQ butter, bacon (*gluten-free)
|GULF FISH PECAN
|$38.00
Creole meunière, brabant potatoes, seasonal vegetable
|GRILLED GULF FISH
|$32.00
grilled summer vegetable rice, Castelines olive oil, fleur de sel (*gluten-free)
Fat Boy's Pizza - Baton Rouge
3624 Nicholson Lane Shops 500, Unit 2, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Slice - Pepperoni
|$6.99
Our Original Cheese pizza topped with Pepperoni
|30 Inch - Pepperoni
|$38.99
Our Original Cheese pizza topped with Pepperoni
|Slice - Original Cheese
|$6.79
Our original Fat Boy's dough and homemade sauce topped with premium shredded mozzarella.
Smoke'n Soul,LLC
5174 Plank Road, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Potatoes
|$7.00
Our boiled red potatoes cut up & fried, tossed in butter & seasoning w/ your choice of meat & toppings
|Turkey Wing Basket
|$11.00
1 whole wing
|Shrimp
|$8.00
8 wild caught Louisiana Shrimp
Shell Restaurant
1625 N. Airway Drive, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Bottled Soft Drink
|$2.10
|Wrap Only
|$8.25
|Chicken Tenders Only
|$7.25
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Gov't Taco
5621 Government Street Suite 101, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|SoCalism - Online
|$5.50
crispy or grilled mahi, street corn, white bbq sauce, green onions
|Gov't Deal
|$3.00
add a small gov’t cheese OR salsa of your choice (charred tomatillo, smoked pineapple, or chile de arbol) + corn tortilla chips to any order
|Phillibuster - Online
|$4.75
coffee/chile braised beef, gov’t cheese,
grilled onions, pickled jalapeños
FRENCH FRIES
Elsie's Plate & Pie
3145 GOVERNMENT ST, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|3 Cheese Grilled Cheese
|$6.00
|Chicken with Red Beans
|$14.00
|Cajun Crawfish Queso
|$12.00
FRENCH FRIES
Serop's Express - Mid City / Jefferson Hwy
720 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|#8 Lite Meal
|$9.95
Chicken Shawarma, feta salad, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
|#5 Chicken Salad
|$0.00
Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
|#2 Gyro Meal (Lamb & Beef)
|$12.95
Gyro (Lamb and Beef), feta salad, rice pilaf, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine
2323 S Acadian Thrwy, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Cinco
|$16.00
Steak taco al carbon, sauteed onion, beef enchilada, beans, rice
|Tres
|$16.00
Two shrimp & crab enchiladas, guacamole tostada
|Quinoa Bowl
|$15.00
Veggie quinoa and black beans topped with chimichurri sauce, sauteed spinach, grilled onion, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and cotija cheese - served with your choice of protein
Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Burbank I
4250 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Steak Bowl
|$8.49
Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub
|Seasoned Chicken Bowl
|$7.99
Fresh, all-natural thigh meat, basted with achiote rub, chargrilled
|Regular Chicken Burrito
|$6.95
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Randy Montalbano’s Seafood & Catering - 12740 Florida Blvd
12740 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Shrimp & Corn Soup
|$0.00
Made in-house. Cream-base.
|Randy's Special
|$16.99
Fried fish fillet, over rice, topped with cup of crawfish etouffee, served with toasted poboy bread & side salad
|Crab Cakes
|$0.00
served with remoulade sauce. Choice of 3 or 10.
Mid City Beer Garden
3808 Government Street, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Pesto Pasta
|$10.99
Bowtie pasta with walnut pesto tossed with sun-dried tomatoes, fresh tomatoes, red onions, artichokes and capers. Served with buttered french bread.
|Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Your choice of 8 oz fried or grilled chicken breast topped with tomatoes, lettuce, and mayo on toasted sourdough. Served with fries.
|Cheese Fries
|$10.99
A generous portion of golden fried fries topped with jalapenos, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. Served with a side of ranch and brown gravy.
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Parrain's Seafood
3225 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Half & Half Platter
|$22.00
|Whole Shebang Platter
|$29.00
|Shrimp Platter
|$19.00
FRENCH FRIES
Serop's Express- Coursey Blvd
14041 Coursey Blvd, BATON ROUGE
|Popular items
|#3 Combo Meal
|$13.95
Chicken Shawarma, Gyro (Lamb and Beef), feta salad, rice pilaf, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
|#8 Lite Meal
|$9.95
Chicken Shawarma, feta salad, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
|#4 Lite Meal
|$9.95
Chicken Shawarma, feta salad, and rice pilaf. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
FRENCH FRIES
The Overpass Merchant
2904 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Brussels Sprouts
|$9.00
Lemongrass Vinaigrette
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$13.00
Kale / Banana Peppers / Parmesan / Lemon Zest / Croutons / Sunflower Seeds / House Caesar Dressing (Add Chicken or Shrimp at an Additional Charge)
|Cheese Curds
|$8.00
Wisconsin Fresh Cheddar / Buttermilk Ranch
SOUPS • PHO • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Pho Cafe
3851 S Sherwood Forest Blvd, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Shrimp Pho
|$14.49
|A3. Vietnamese Egg Rolls
|$5.99
|P16. Pho Well-Done Brisket
|$9.99
SUSHI • RAMEN
Soji: Modern Asian
5050 Government St, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|General Soji Chicken
|$17.00
Sweet and Spicy Crispy Diced Chicken Thighs, Red Bell Pepper, Onion, Garlic, Brussels Sprouts, Thai Peppers with Fried Rice and Green Onion
|Chef Dumplings
|$12.00
Pork Dumplings, Sweet Truffle Soy, Crispy Onions, Green Onion Oil, Microgreens
|Drunken Noodles
|$19.00
Sliced Sirloin, Homemade Rice Noodles, Scrambled Egg, Kale-Brussel Sprout Blend, Serrano, Garlic, Topped with 2 Sunny UP Eggs and Crispy Onions
Serop's Express - Perkins/Blue Bonnet
9848 Perkins Road Suite D, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|#4 Lite Meal
|$9.95
Chicken Shawarma, feta salad, and rice pilaf. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
|#12 Lite Meal
|$9.95
Gyro (Lamb and Beef), feta salad, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
|#8 Lite Meal
|$9.95
Chicken Shawarma, feta salad, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
RAMEN
Chow Yum Phat
2363 Hollydale Ave, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Smoke House Kim Chi Fried Rice
|$15.00
Smoked Beef and Pork Belly, Kimchi, Fried Egg, and Furikake (Shellfish Allergy)
|The Addie
|$16.00
CYP Broth, Spicy Gochujang Miso Paste, Mayu, Miso Chicken, Ajitama, Mushrooms, Pickled Corn
|Oskar's Wild
|$16.00
CYP Broth, Hot & Sour Chili Paste, Mayu, Korean Beef, Ajitama, Mushrooms, Kimchi (Shellfish Allergy)
DiGiulio Brothers
2903 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|14" Cheese Only
|$15.95
Mozzarella, Provolone, Red Sauce
|Spaghetti with Meatball
|$21.95
Made fresh every day
|14" Mike's Pizza
|$24.95
Pepperoni, Onions, Eggplant, Tomatoes, Roasted Garlic
Serop's Express - Downtown / Main Street
535 Main Street, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|#1 Chicken Meal
|$11.95
Chicken Shawarma, feta salad, rice pilaf, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
|#14 Gyro Box
|$0.00
Gyro (Lamb and Beef) served with fries and Serop's sauce.
|#8 Lite Meal
|$9.50
Chicken Shawarma, feta salad, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
SEAFOOD
Southern Pearl Oyster House - Baton Rouge
9460 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Royal Redfish
|$27.00
Bronzed redfish served over a bed of grilled asparagus and Cajun boiled mash potatoes, topped with Royal Red shrimp sautéed in a white wine cream sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese. Served with one side.
|Blue Crab Claws
|$18.00
Crab claws hand-breaded and fried golden. Served with cocktail sauce. Or have it sautéed Orleans style!
|Redfish Orleans
|$28.00
Blackened redfish topped with shrimp sautéed in our original New Orleans style smoky Cajun sauce. Topped with lump crabmeat and Parmesan cheese.
ROCCA Pizzeria
3897 Government Street, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Brussels Sprouts
|$11.00
chili vinaigrette, honey, add prosciutto +2
|Pepperoni
|$14.00
ezzo pepperoni, mozzarella
|Caesar
|$8.00
romaine lettuce, radicchio, breadcrumbs, anchoby-caesar dressing, grana
Bao Vietnamese Kitchen
8342 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Springrolls- Grilled Pork (2 rolls)
|$7.99
Choice of protein wrapped in rice paper with lettuce, cucumber, herbs, vermicelli noodles, and Asian chives. Served with hoisin peanut sauce.
|Bao Eggrolls (3 rolls)
|$6.99
Hand rolled with selected vegetables, and pork. Served with your choice of sauce.
|Vietnamese Chicken Wings (6 pieces)
|$9.99
Fried chicken wings tossed in a sweet chili/fish sauce spicy sauce
Monjuni's
711 Jefferson Hwy 4/a, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Side House Salad
|$5.95
shredded lettuce, tomatoes, Italian cheese & olive mix; with House Italian dressing
|Fried Mozzarella Balls
|$9.95
served with Tomato Basil Sauce for dipping
|Eggplant Spears
|$11.95
served with Original Sauce for Dipping
FRENCH FRIES
Olive or Twist
2122 Perkins Palm Ave, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Duck Fat Frites
|$12.00
house frites in duck fat, sprinkled with sea salt and served with spicy ketchup, roasted garlic aioli, hurricane sauce
|Poydras Poutine
|$14.00
house frites smothered with chicken & andouille gumbo, roasted pork, white cheddar cheese curds and jalapenos
|1/2 Shrimp Po-Boy
|$12.00
friend, grilled or blackened (half/full)
City Roots Coffee Bar
1509 Government Street, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|MATCHA DREAM TEA
|$5.50
Organic Japanese Matcha chilled and poured over sweet vanilla creamer with honey drizzle.
|ESPRESSO CIELO
|$6.00
Shaken triple espresso over ice, sweetened, lined with condensed milk, and topped with half & half.
|LATTE
|$4.50
Rich espresso and steamed milk topped with light foam.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Curbside Burgers
4158 Government Street, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Curbside Classic w/ Bacon + Cheese
|$9.25
Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion and Housemade Pickles
|Gail's Spicy Chicken
|$10.25
Crispy Chicken, American Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Jalapeno Bread and Butter Pickles
|Barbie 2.0
|$10.25
Double Patty, American Cheese, Pork Belly Preserves, Roasted Poblano Mayo, Sweet Heat Pickles
Schlittz & Giggles Pizza - Downtown
301 Third Street, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|18" Big Meaty
|$24.99
Meat, meat, meat & more meat! Pepperoni, Sweet&Spicy Italian Sausages, Ham & Bacon. Mmmmmeaty!
|Solo Kitchen Floor
|$13.99
Our supreme pizza; Loaded with Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Roasted Red Peppers, Green Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Olivas & of course, Shredded Mozz
|Half Knots
|$4.99
Baked fresh, topped with garlic herb butter & sprinkled with romano & parmesan cheese.
BURRITOS • TACOS
Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Corporate Blvd
6220 Corporate Blvd, Baton Rogue
|Popular items
|Chicken Bowl
|$7.99
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
|Regular Chicken Burrito
|$6.95
Fresh, all-natural chicken breast, marinated in house dressing, chargrilled
|Steak Bowl
|$8.49
Chargrilled sirloin steak seasoned with fajita dry rub