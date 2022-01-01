Baton Rouge American restaurants you'll love

Elsie's Plate & Pie image

FRENCH FRIES

Elsie's Plate & Pie

3145 GOVERNMENT ST, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.6 (1248 reviews)
Chocolate Cream Pie$5.00
Louisiana Poulet Pot Pie$15.00
Seafood Pot Pie$18.00
Olive or Twist image

FRENCH FRIES

Olive or Twist

2122 Perkins Palm Ave, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.2 (1438 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich$14.00
grilled chicken breast topped with tomatoes, spinach and honey balsamic reduction glaze, served with fries
Olive Or Twist Burger$12.00
house ½ lb burger, spinach, roma tomatoes, housemade pickles, caramelized onions, spicy garlic ketchup and served with fries
Chicken & Andouille Gumbo Bowl$8.00
rich, dark homemade gumbo served over rice
Chicken Salad

Gumbo

Quesadillas

Caesar Salad

Tacos

Po Boy

Cookies

Seafood Gumbo

