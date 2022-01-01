Baton Rouge breakfast spots you'll love

Baton Rouge restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Baton Rouge

Zeeland Street image

 

Zeeland Street

2031 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mile-High Key Lime Pie$45.00
2-inch+ tall Key Lime Pie (cheesecake style) with a graham cracker crust. Featuring key lime zest and piped, stabilized whipped cream around the top edge. Can come pre-sliced or whole.
Gravy - Quart$7.00
A quart of gravy provides 6-10 servings. It really depends on how much everyone likes gravy!
Green Beans - Half Pan$35.00
10-12 servings
More about Zeeland Street
Rouge Rabbit image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Rouge Rabbit

8550 United Plaza Boulevard, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (97 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with shaved parmesan cheese, grated parmesan cheese, sliced grilled chicken breast, and croutons. Caesar dressing served on the side.
Ole' Fashion Big Breakfast$7.99
Hungry? Well this breakfast is for you!
Scrambled eggs, buttery grits, Texas toast or English muffin and your choice of meat (breakfast sausage patties, bacon , Honey ham steak or turkey smoked sausage).
Breakfast Sandwich$6.25
Classic favorite. Breakfast sandwich served on our Rotella Italian bread, toasted with American cheese, scrambled eggs, and your choice of bacon, breakfast sausage patties, honey ham steak, or turkey smoked sausage.
More about Rouge Rabbit
Louie's Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Louie's Cafe

3322 Lake Street, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (770 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
THE MITCHELL$12.00
Mushrooms, hashbrowns, sausage, colby cheese
COMBO #1$10.00
Two eggs to order/hash or grits/biscuit, toast, english muffin, or bagel/bacon, links, patty, or ham
COMBO #3$9.00
Two eggs to order/short stack, waffle, or french toast/bacon, links, patty, or ham
More about Louie's Cafe
Leola's Cafe image

 

Leola's Cafe

1857 Government Street, BATON ROUGE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Basic "B" Breakfast$12.00
Cheesy Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Grits, Breakfast Spuds
The Bro Rito$14.50
HUGE Brisket Burrito, Eggs, Cheese, Potoates, Sour Cream, Green Onion
Southwest Omelet$15.00
House Smoked Brisket, Avocado, Cheddar, Sour Cream, Salsa
More about Leola's Cafe
Ruby Slipper Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Ruby Slipper Cafe

3535 Perkins Rd #375, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.3 (1885 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spanish Omelet$12.50
Spicy Chorizo sausage, pico de gallo and pepperjack cheese, served with a buttermilk biscuit and choice of side
French Truck Coffee$2.75
Hot brewed French Truck Breakfast Blend
Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes$12.00
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with cinnamon & sugar, finished with vanilla cream cheese icing. Served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe
City Pork Highland image

 

City Pork Highland

18143 Perkins Rd Suite D, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about City Pork Highland

