Baton Rouge breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Baton Rouge
More about Zeeland Street
Zeeland Street
2031 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Mile-High Key Lime Pie
|$45.00
2-inch+ tall Key Lime Pie (cheesecake style) with a graham cracker crust. Featuring key lime zest and piped, stabilized whipped cream around the top edge. Can come pre-sliced or whole.
|Gravy - Quart
|$7.00
A quart of gravy provides 6-10 servings. It really depends on how much everyone likes gravy!
|Green Beans - Half Pan
|$35.00
10-12 servings
More about Rouge Rabbit
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Rouge Rabbit
8550 United Plaza Boulevard, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with shaved parmesan cheese, grated parmesan cheese, sliced grilled chicken breast, and croutons. Caesar dressing served on the side.
|Ole' Fashion Big Breakfast
|$7.99
Hungry? Well this breakfast is for you!
Scrambled eggs, buttery grits, Texas toast or English muffin and your choice of meat (breakfast sausage patties, bacon , Honey ham steak or turkey smoked sausage).
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$6.25
Classic favorite. Breakfast sandwich served on our Rotella Italian bread, toasted with American cheese, scrambled eggs, and your choice of bacon, breakfast sausage patties, honey ham steak, or turkey smoked sausage.
More about Louie's Cafe
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Louie's Cafe
3322 Lake Street, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|THE MITCHELL
|$12.00
Mushrooms, hashbrowns, sausage, colby cheese
|COMBO #1
|$10.00
Two eggs to order/hash or grits/biscuit, toast, english muffin, or bagel/bacon, links, patty, or ham
|COMBO #3
|$9.00
Two eggs to order/short stack, waffle, or french toast/bacon, links, patty, or ham
More about Leola's Cafe
Leola's Cafe
1857 Government Street, BATON ROUGE
|Popular items
|The Basic "B" Breakfast
|$12.00
Cheesy Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Grits, Breakfast Spuds
|The Bro Rito
|$14.50
HUGE Brisket Burrito, Eggs, Cheese, Potoates, Sour Cream, Green Onion
|Southwest Omelet
|$15.00
House Smoked Brisket, Avocado, Cheddar, Sour Cream, Salsa
More about Ruby Slipper Cafe
SANDWICHES
Ruby Slipper Cafe
3535 Perkins Rd #375, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|Spanish Omelet
|$12.50
Spicy Chorizo sausage, pico de gallo and pepperjack cheese, served with a buttermilk biscuit and choice of side
|French Truck Coffee
|$2.75
Hot brewed French Truck Breakfast Blend
|Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes
|$12.00
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with cinnamon & sugar, finished with vanilla cream cheese icing. Served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice