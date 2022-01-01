Baton Rouge Greek restaurants you'll love

Must-try Greek restaurants in Baton Rouge

SEROP'S EXPRESS JEFFERSON HWY image

FRENCH FRIES

SEROP'S EXPRESS JEFFERSON HWY

720 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.8 (381 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#5 Chicken Salad
Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
#15 Combo Box
Chicken Shawarma and Gyro (Lamb and Beef) served with fries and Serop's sauce.
#8 Lite Meal$8.75
Chicken Shawarma, feta salad, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
More about SEROP'S EXPRESS JEFFERSON HWY
Serop's Express image

FRENCH FRIES

Serop's Express

14041 Coursey Blvd, BATON ROUGE

Avg 4.3 (224 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#8 Lite Meal$8.75
Chicken Shawarma, feta salad, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
#1 Chicken Meal$10.95
Chicken Shawarma, feta salad, rice pilaf, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
#5 Chicken Salad
Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
More about Serop's Express
Serop's Express / Perkins & Bluebonnet image

 

Serop's Express / Perkins & Bluebonnet

9848 Perkins Road Suite D, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#16 Pita Wrap(Chicken, Gyro or Falafel)$6.95
Your choice of chicken or gyro(lamb and beef) in a pita wrap and served with Grecian sauce.
#1 Chicken Meal$10.95
Chicken Shawarma, feta salad, rice pilaf, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
#8 Lite Meal$8.75
Chicken Shawarma, feta salad, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
More about Serop's Express / Perkins & Bluebonnet
Serop's Express Main Street image

 

Serop's Express Main Street

535 Main Street, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#7 Combo Salad
Served with Chicken Shawarma and Gyro (Lamb and Beef). Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
5 Sides Plate$12.45
3 Sides Plate$8.75
More about Serop's Express Main Street

