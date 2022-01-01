Baton Rouge Italian restaurants you'll love

Pizza Artista image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Pizza Artista

4831 Rouzan Square Suite A, Baton Rouge

Avg 3.5 (17 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Boucherie$12.95
American Cheese, Boudin, Smoked Cajun Sausage, Yellow Onions, Green Onions, Ghost Pepper-Mozzarella Blend.
Finishes: Steen's Syrup, Cracklin Crumbs
Margherita$9.75
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Sliced Tomato, Whole Roasted Garlic, Basil
Fig-N-Awesome$13.75
Brie Cheese, Provolone, Figs, Bacon, Tasso, Red Pepper Flakes
Finishes: Black Pepper, Steen's Syrup
More about Pizza Artista
Fat Boy's Pizza image

 

Fat Boy's Pizza

3624 Nicholson Lane Shops 500, Unit 2, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Slice - Pepperoni$6.99
30 Inch - Pepperoni$38.99
Garlic Knots$5.99
More about Fat Boy's Pizza
Digiulio Brothers image

 

Digiulio Brothers

2903 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spaghetti with Meatball$19.95
Made fresh every day
Five Cheese Lasagna with Meatball$21.95
Our lasagna is meatless, with five cheeses - ricotta, parmesan, romano, provolone & mozarella. Specialty of the house
Chicken Picatta$22.95
Sautéed tender chicken breast in white wine, lemon, butter and capers, served with Spaghetti G.O.P.
More about Digiulio Brothers
Bistro Italia image

 

Bistro Italia

11903 Coursey Blvd., Baton Rouge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Mozzarella$9.00
Classic Lasagna$16.00
Chicken Parmesan Pasta$17.00
More about Bistro Italia
Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant

4335 PERKINS RD, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.2 (49 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hamburger$12.99
A hand-crafted 8 oz. beef hamburger patty on brioche bun.
Small Shrimp$10.99
6 Shrimp served with French Fries, Coleslaw and Hushpupies
Crawfish Cheesecake$13.99
Savory cheesecake, crawfish, fontina, smoked gouda, Parmesan, Romano, onions, green onions and garlic. Served with Creole meuniere and hollandaise.
More about Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant
Anthony's Italian Deli image

SANDWICHES

Anthony's Italian Deli

5575 Government St, Baton Rouge

Avg 4.8 (817 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Small Italian Salad$5.25
Iceberg lettuce, marinated artichoke hearts, olive dressing, pepperoncini and tomato topped with Romano cheese and balsamic vinaigrette
Muffoletta Po-Boy$11.50
smaller version of the traditional muffoletta but on a po-boy
Lasagna$13.99
A slice of our fresh homemade lasagna served with a small Italian salad and bread
More about Anthony's Italian Deli

