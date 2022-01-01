Baton Rouge Italian restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Pizza Artista
4831 Rouzan Square Suite A, Baton Rouge
|Boucherie
|$12.95
American Cheese, Boudin, Smoked Cajun Sausage, Yellow Onions, Green Onions, Ghost Pepper-Mozzarella Blend.
Finishes: Steen's Syrup, Cracklin Crumbs
|Margherita
|$9.75
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Sliced Tomato, Whole Roasted Garlic, Basil
|Fig-N-Awesome
|$13.75
Brie Cheese, Provolone, Figs, Bacon, Tasso, Red Pepper Flakes
Finishes: Black Pepper, Steen's Syrup
Fat Boy's Pizza
3624 Nicholson Lane Shops 500, Unit 2, Baton Rouge
|Slice - Pepperoni
|$6.99
|30 Inch - Pepperoni
|$38.99
|Garlic Knots
|$5.99
Digiulio Brothers
2903 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge
|Spaghetti with Meatball
|$19.95
Made fresh every day
|Five Cheese Lasagna with Meatball
|$21.95
Our lasagna is meatless, with five cheeses - ricotta, parmesan, romano, provolone & mozarella. Specialty of the house
|Chicken Picatta
|$22.95
Sautéed tender chicken breast in white wine, lemon, butter and capers, served with Spaghetti G.O.P.
Bistro Italia
11903 Coursey Blvd., Baton Rouge
|Fried Mozzarella
|$9.00
|Classic Lasagna
|$16.00
|Chicken Parmesan Pasta
|$17.00
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant
4335 PERKINS RD, Baton Rouge
|Hamburger
|$12.99
A hand-crafted 8 oz. beef hamburger patty on brioche bun.
|Small Shrimp
|$10.99
6 Shrimp served with French Fries, Coleslaw and Hushpupies
|Crawfish Cheesecake
|$13.99
Savory cheesecake, crawfish, fontina, smoked gouda, Parmesan, Romano, onions, green onions and garlic. Served with Creole meuniere and hollandaise.
SANDWICHES
Anthony's Italian Deli
5575 Government St, Baton Rouge
|Small Italian Salad
|$5.25
Iceberg lettuce, marinated artichoke hearts, olive dressing, pepperoncini and tomato topped with Romano cheese and balsamic vinaigrette
|Muffoletta Po-Boy
|$11.50
smaller version of the traditional muffoletta but on a po-boy
|Lasagna
|$13.99
A slice of our fresh homemade lasagna served with a small Italian salad and bread