Baton Rouge Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Baton Rouge
More about SEROP'S EXPRESS JEFFERSON HWY
SEROP'S EXPRESS JEFFERSON HWY
720 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|#5 Chicken Salad
Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
|#15 Combo Box
Chicken Shawarma and Gyro (Lamb and Beef) served with fries and Serop's sauce.
|#8 Lite Meal
|$8.75
Chicken Shawarma, feta salad, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
More about Serop's Express
Serop's Express
14041 Coursey Blvd, BATON ROUGE
|Popular items
|#8 Lite Meal
|$8.75
Chicken Shawarma, feta salad, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
|#1 Chicken Meal
|$10.95
Chicken Shawarma, feta salad, rice pilaf, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
|#5 Chicken Salad
Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
More about Serop's Express / Perkins & Bluebonnet
Serop's Express / Perkins & Bluebonnet
9848 Perkins Road Suite D, Baton Rouge
|Popular items
|#16 Pita Wrap(Chicken, Gyro or Falafel)
|$6.95
Your choice of chicken or gyro(lamb and beef) in a pita wrap and served with Grecian sauce.
|#1 Chicken Meal
|$10.95
Chicken Shawarma, feta salad, rice pilaf, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.
|#8 Lite Meal
|$8.75
Chicken Shawarma, feta salad, and hummus. Served with pita bread and Grecian sauce.